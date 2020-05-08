Shopping centre owners provide free bread for elderly and frail

New Africa Developments (NAD) are the first shopping centre owners to provide a free loaf of bread to the elderly and frail South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) shoppers as part of this week’s payment dates at Dwarsloop Mall, near the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga.

"As we face the Coronavirus pandemic head-on, we want to make sure we provide support and resources to those who need it the most," NAD CEO Japie van Niekerk said.

"This is the most challenging time for landlords, but these type of initiatives help bring relief to the communities and individuals who need it most. We are doing this despite the fact that we are not receiving full rentals, even more disappointingly so from the South African national fashion retailers, while still keeping our doors open for trade and maintaining the highest standard of operations, cleaning and hygiene during this time.”

NAD has also made efforts to make SASSA payments easier for the elderly, frail and disabled shoppers. They have made the food court seating comfortable, yet still highly effective social distancing tool.

Chairs have also been placed at 2 metres distances so shoppers do not have to stand whilst waiting for access to grocery stores. Chairs are disinfected after every shopper, with complimentary hand sanitizer available at all entrances.