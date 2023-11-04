Sifiso Mahlangu takes over as Saturday Star editor

Mahlangu joined Independent Media in 2019 as executive editor for politics, later becoming editor of The Star. Mahlangu is known for his politics exposès and deep insight on current affairs and media innovation.

Seasoned journalist and editor of Independent Media’s flagship The Star has also taken over as editor of Saturday Star.

Mahlangu who was a correspondent for BRICS media, returned to South Africa where he led several editorial teams in broadcast and print media.

Of his recent appointment, Mahlangu says: "I’m excited about the Saturday Star. The Saturday Star reader is a different audience from that of our weekly titles. Saturdays are days for busy parents and executives, For reflections and rest and for many, Saturdays come with the opportunity to consume and engage the media they missed throughout the week. My role is to present a paper that is filling, crisp and informative. We find ourself at an epoch where media must use its influence to unite the nation. I imagine a paper that is breath of fresh air.”

Mahlangu replaces Kashiefa Ajam who left the group at the end of October