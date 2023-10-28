Simba’s new Steakhouse Beef flavoured chips: an ode to South Africa’s vibrant braai culture

Johannesburg - South Africa might be an incredibly diverse nation with its abundance of cultures and its 11 official languages. But the one thing most of us are fluent in is braai. It is the perfect occasion to gather loved ones, enjoy the South African sunshine and celebrate great sporting moments in unity.

With this in mind, Simba teamed up with the acclaimed Chef Benny, whose real name is Benny Masekwameng, to create a brand-new flavour of chips. He was tasked with adding his touch of mastery and to refine snack time by bringing the essence of the braai culture to life. Simba teamed up with the acclaimed Chef Benny to create their new Steakhouse Beef flavoured chips. Picture: Supplied. And after much experimentation and deliberation, the duo came up with Simba’s brand-new Steakhouse Beef flavour, a snack that Chef Benny believes is perfect for a braai.

“It’s a perfect filler in between arrival at a braai and the main attraction of the occasion, whether you have it with a dip or not,” he told the “Saturday Star” this week. He also describes the new flavour as “a smoky beef flavour with a hint of sweet barbecue notes, slightly less salty and full of deliciousness that keeps you wanting more.” Chef Benny also explained that the creation of the new Simba chips flavour was in a bid to come up with a unique taste that spoke to the South African palate and preference.

“They roped me in as a chef that is synonymous with braai and everything to do with cooking, to test it out, break it down and then finally give it my stamp of approval,” he said. He believes they have been successful in this mission as the new flavour has already been flying off the shelves. “I meet people every day that tell me how they love and enjoy the new flavour and I think that Simba got it spot on.”

“It’s been a great honour and a big milestone for me to be collaborating with such an iconic brand to bring you this new limited edition flavour that is Simba’s Steakhouse Beef.” He also believes that what sets the new Simba flavour apart from other chips is that “the taste is a uniquely South African braai taste that is so loved by our people”. “Braais bring people together, whether it’s family, friends or colleagues, and it sparks conversations, rivalry, friendships, laughter and memories.”

Meanwhile, Simba added that in a society where the braai is more than just a meal, the Simba Steakhouse Beef flavoured chips step into the scene as a tribute to the cherished South African occasion. “Every braai moment deserves to Roarrr with flavour and in recognition of this, Simba has created a delicious companion,” Giulia Iorio-Ndlovu, the senior snacks marketing director at PepsiCo South Africa said. She added that the Simba Steakhouse Beef flavour creates an occasion of its own, to savour the anticipation, joyous wait, and the camaraderie before the feast begins.

"The brand presents a flavour experience that bridges the gap between the start and the actual braai indulgence. It's a prelude to the culinary celebration, bringing the sizzle of a steakhouse to your fingertips." Iorio-Ndlovu also believes that with this new flavour, Simba continues to revolutionise taste sensations by embracing cultural traditions to craft unique flavour experiences. She said that the new Steakhouse Beef stands out as a distinct flavour from Simba's repertoire.