Soaring beyond records

HAMAD International Airport, Doha, stands at the pinnacle of success, capping off 2023 with outstanding accomplishments and new milestones. The award-winning airport surpassed all expectations by serving an unprecedented 45 916 104 passengers, reflecting a remarkable 31% increase compared to 2022. Passenger volumes continued to climb in 2023, surpassing even the momentum established during the historic FIFA World Cup.

Since its inception in 2014, the airport dubbed the “Beating Heart of Qatar”, has consistently demonstrated robust growth, now proudly tallying a cumulative passenger count of close to 303 million and demonstrating a 63% increase in annual passenger volume since the commencement of its operations. The airport has been ranked among the World's Busiest Airports of 2023 by OAG's Global Airline Schedules Data. The airport reported 252,059 aircraft movements over the past year, a 22% increase compared to the previous year. It has also witnessed growth in cargo operations amounting to a total of 2,340,711 tons of cargo. The airport served 52 airlines in 2023. Qatar Airways (QA) Group Chief Executive Officer, Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said records weren't just numbers - they drove the company to excel beyond expectation.

He said: “Hamad International Airport's achievements are a reflection of our unwavering commitment to service excellence. We spearhead the industry, as we consistently elevate the travel experience to new heights. We're not simply moving people, we're shaping the future of travel. The airport's record-breaking year is a testament to the aviation industry’s unmatched agility and unwavering spirit. “There is no finish line in the pursuit of offering exceptional travel experience. It is our goal to continuously refine journeys in 2024, with seamless connections, innovative services, and facilities that constantly evolve to match the ever-growing expectations of our discerning passengers." The airline also revealed its 2024 Network Expansion, featuring an exciting summer schedule aimed at enhancing passenger connectivity to Europe’s cities. The award-winning airline has expanded to Hamburg and has returned to Venice, further broadening its global network for travellers.The airport has also strengthened its global network by welcoming esteemed airlines such as Vistara, Air Iberia, Xiamen and others in 2023.

It said these collaborations contributed to the rich tapestry of destinations available to passengers, marking another chapter in the facility's journey as a global aviation leader. Having served 255 destinations in 2023, including passenger, cargo, and chartered flight destinations, Hamad International Airport continues to expand its reach and enhance connectivity on a global scale. The facility's commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed, earning recognition as the second most connected airport in the Middle East, according to the Airports Council International (ACI) Index. Beyond this accolade, the airport has been acknowledged through various awards, accolades and BSI certifications. In 2023 alone, the airport secured prestigious titles, including being named the World's Second-Best Airport, World's Best Airport Shopping, Best Airport in the Middle East for the ninth consecutive year and the Cleanest Airport in the Middle East by the Skytrax World Airport Awards.

Additionally, Hamad International Airport received the Best Airport in the Middle East for the seventh consecutive year from the 20th Annual Global Traveler Tested Reader Survey Awards, the Most Innovative Airport Initiative award by the Future Travel Experience Innovate Awards and the Best Airport Award at the 32nd Annual TTG Travel Awards 2023. Embracing innovation and cutting-edge technology, Hamad International Airport has introduced advancements in passenger services that redefine the travel experience. The implementation of QR codes provided an easy-to-use wayfinding solution through different digital touchpoints conveniently located across the airport’s expansive terminal. QA said the integration of more than 40 user-friendly Passenger Digital Assistance kiosks provided easy access to information, assisted in navigation and helped passengers through live video calls to customer service agents. Furthermore, the airport achieved ACI's accessibility accreditation, underscoring the commitment to inclusivity and ensuring a smooth travel experience for all. With continued investment in technological advancements and its renowned features such as the ORCHARD, one of the most famous indoor tropical gardens globally,

The airport remains dedicated to providing travellers with an extraordinary destination that goes beyond the conventional airport experience. “The latest addition, ‘Souq Al Matar’, a traditional Qatari souq, is located in the North Plaza of the airport. It is a bustling traditional Qatari market that brings the vibrant spirit of Doha right into the airport, offering a taste of local culture and warm hospitality to its transfer and departing passengers. Various retail options are continuously added to the more than 180 retail and F&B offerings, such as the exclusive TimeVallée’s first boutique in the Middle East and the world’s first ever Louis Vuitton lounge. The airport is poised to reintroduce travel on an even grander scale.