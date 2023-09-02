Something borrowed but definitely not old: Why recycled wedding dresses are all the rave

Johannesburg - As winter releases its icy grip, and flowering fields appear, there’s a special creature that will emerge from hibernation at this time of year: brides. But as every bride knows, weddings can carry a heavy price tag. Timeless Tulle, a company that specialises in pre-loved wedding dresses, understands that finding the perfect dress should not be a financial burden and launched an innovative concept in bridal luxury, redefining the way brides and wedding enthusiasts perceive fashion, sustainability, and elegance.

With a deep commitment to re-purposed fashion, Timeless Tulle offers a carefully curated collection of luxury up-cycled wedding dresses that cherish the past and celebrate the future of sustainable weddings. The company is offering brides the opportunity to save costs without compromising on their dream dress. Its curated collection of luxury up-cycled wedding dresses not only promotes sustainability but also provides an affordable alternative for brides seeking elegance without the extravagant price tag. Co-founder of Timeless Tulles, Michaela Ovadia, said their bridal range includes top luxury international designers such as Milla Nova, Eva Lendel, and Galia Lahav, and proudly South African boutique stores. “Your wedding day is a special occasion. Your dress should reflect your unique style and love story. We believe that every bride deserves to walk down the aisle in a gown that makes them feel like a princess, without the stress of breaking the bank,” said Ovadia.

“Our collection showcases the essence of love, celebration, and a profound commitment to making a positive impact. Each dress in our collection embodies a journey, a history, and an opportunity to contribute to a sustainable future,” said another co-founder, Arianne Leigh Mausenbaum. Timeless Tulle Bridal was started by three visionary friends who combined their passion for sustainability, affordability and love stories to launch a remarkable second hand bridal startup. Just in time for wedding season. Co-founder, Kerryn Kaplan added that South Africans and brides abroad from the UK and USA have fully embraced sustainable bridal fashion and loved the idea of giving their dress another life while making back some of their expenses.

“People find that their dresses just hang in their closets and could be put to greater use, giving the best gift to a bride to be. Giving them the opportunity to purchase a dress of their dreams at affordable prices,” Kaplan said. For brides who want to sell their gowns, Timeless Tulles works on a 6-month consignment period. Sellers name their price for their dress, based on their original purchase price, and upon evaluation the company adds on a commission, which allows the sellers to get exactly what they asked for. “Our brides generally sell their dresses for half the price of what they paid for it, which ranges from R10 000, R15 000 to R25 000. We focus on luxury bridal gowns, - international and local brands,” Kaplan added.

The price of wedding dress pricing varies depending on the designer of the dress and its design intricacy. Timeless Tulles has dresses that were purchased for R18 000, R30 000 with their most costly dress in the South African market being R60 000. “We have a gorgeous Mila Nova Elsa Dress with delicate capped sleeves and pleating on the bust offering a dreamy romantic look. It is covered with gorgeous glitter dotted detail behind a layer of soft, white tulle. The subtlety of the sparkle adds to the dress’s femininity and grace,” Kaplan concluded. How it works:

Join the Cycle of Sustainable Elegance Timeless Tulle operates on a unique model that encourages brides to be a part of the sustainability movement while finding their dream dress. Here's how it works: 1. Contract Signing: Once we have all your information, we will issue you a contract to sign.

2. Dress Drop-off in Johannesburg: If you're based in Johannesburg, you can arrange a convenient drop-off time in Hyde Park. 3. A 6-Month Showcase: We proudly display your dress for six months, giving it the attention it deserves. If it doesn't sell within that period, we will either return the dress to you or donate it on your behalf. Bridal Purchasing with Timeless Tulle

For those looking to find their dream dress with Timeless Tulle, here's how the purchasing process works: 1. Inquiries: Inquiries for dresses can be made via WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, or Email @timelesstulle_ | @timelesstulleOfficial | [email protected] 2. Showroom Viewing: Potential buyers can schedule an appointment to visit our showroom in Johannesburg to view and try on dresses. A viewing fee of R150 is charged, payable via EFT prior to the appointment.