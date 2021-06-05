Son of late UN Secretary General Kofi Annan highlights need for distribution of Covid-19 vaccine in Africa

Johannesburg – Three years ago, Kojo Annan stood on the podium at the United Nations headquarters in New York to deliver a moving tribute to his late father.

It was then that Kojo promised to follow in the footsteps of his late father , United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Kofi Annan, as a humanitarian.

He said his father’s path has been made clear and he was more than willing to step into his shoes to continue with what he would have loved him to do.

Since then, the 47-year-old has stayed true to his word.

Aside from all the humanitarian work he’s done in the past, Annan has also stepped up his efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most recently, the only son of the late UN Secretary General co-founded a $300 million (about R4.09 billion) health technology fund for pandemic protection and preparedness.

The fund seeks investment for advanced technologies to fight infectious diseases and pathogens as well as protect against the risk of another pandemic, while also helping to improve the environment and world health.

The African entrepreneur and social reformer has also been vocal about proposals for an international pandemic treaty, highlighting the importance it will play.

He has also led the calls for Covid-19 vaccinations to be spread as quickly as possible around the globe, particularly in Africa. Recently, it was highlighted how just two nations accounted for half of the 210 million vaccine doses given globally at that point, while 200-plus countries had yet to administer a single dose.

Annan has moved back to his home in Ghana together with his family to focus on his work, where he continues to be vocal about the inequality in vaccines around the globe.

“Having travelled internationally for most of my life, I have become very accustomed to change,” Annan told the Saturday Star this week.

“When the pandemic hit, my young family and I were living in London when we decided that this was the moment for us to return to Ghana on a more permanent basis. As for many families, it has also been a time for reflection and introspection on what is important in life.

“It has allowed me to spend more quality time with family and work, as opposed to endless travelling. While it was a privilege to see so much of the world, it has enabled me to realise that we must strike the right balance in how we conduct our lives.”

Being at home and around his family has allowed the 47-year-old to focus on improving individuals' lives, particularly Africans during the pandemic.

Last month, more than 20 world leaders and the head of the World Health Organization came out in support of an international treaty that calls for global cooperation to battle future pandemics.

Covid-19 vaccine. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane AFrican News Agency (ANA)

“An international treaty on pandemics adopted under the World Health Organization (WHO) would enable countries around the globe to strengthen national, regional, and global capacities and resilience to future pandemics,” said Annan.

“Such a treaty could support and focus on early detection and prevention of pandemics, particularly by ensuring universal and equitable access to medical solutions, such as vaccines, medicines, and diagnostics.”

Annan added that it was a pity that world leaders have only now called for an international pandemic treaty, as the WHO has been pressing for it for a long time.

“Governments are panicked and under a lot of pressure to provide as many vaccines for their citizens as they can. However, this type of short-sightedness is not in the best interest of the global community or economy.

“It increases the likelihood of a more deadly or infectious variant arriving in an unvaccinated nation. If we can gather more support for international collaborative efforts such as Covax, we can proceed towards a sustainable recovery worldwide while protecting everybody.”

Annan said the emergence of new variants of Covid-19 has the potential to destabilise the immense global effort associated with the pandemic.

“With each transmission of the virus globally, the likelihood of a super-variant grows – whereby the virus could become resistant to the vaccines – setting us back months or even years and costing countless more lives.

“We have already seen the Pfizer vaccine is approximately 15% less effective against the South African variant compared to the UK variant discovered in September 2020.”

Vaccines need to be spread quickly, in Africa in particular, he says.

“Spikes in transmission in Africa and globally can lead to new, potentially more transmissible variants, such as the Kent variant, which is estimated to be anywhere between 40-80% more spreadable than the wild-type Sars-CoV-2 – the original virus. Vaccines reduce transmissions, alongside reducing severe cases of the virus, hospitalisation, and death.

“By protecting Africa – the world’s second-most populous continent – we not only preserve its 1.37 billion people but also go a long way towards safeguarding the entire planet. ‘Nobody Is Safe Until Everyone Is Safe’ has rightly become the mantra of our times.”

Annan described the widening gap in vaccine inequality as “grotesque”.

“Our team’s feelings echo those of the head of the World Health Organization, Chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus Adhanom, who described the widening vaccine inequality as ‘grotesque’ whilst raising the question of what developed nations really mean when they use words such as ‘solidarity’.

“It’s vital that schemes such as Covax are given more support from governments so that we can ensure a fair, but equally importantly - efficient, response to this pandemic and set a precedent for a collaborative future in healthcare.”

He has also opened up about his new health technology fund, which will seek to fund pandemic protection and preparedness.

“The Vector Innovation Fund is a Reserved Alternative Investment Fund (RAIF) specialising in support for technology companies able to transform global markets, notably in healthcare, sustainability, and longevity.

South Africa - Cape Town - 18 May 2021 - A health care worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)

“The first of our three sub-funds is for Pandemic Protection and Preparedness, so it is highly relevant in the current situation, through seeking investment for advanced technologies to fight infectious diseases and pathogens as well as protect against the risk of another pandemic, while also helping to improve the environment and world health.”

Aside from vaccines, Annan says countries also need to start investing in new sustainable healthcare technologies that promote well-being for all humankind.

“The developed world cannot afford its overburdened, centralised healthcare systems. The pandemic has laid this bare for everyone to see. It is therefore essential we move to a technology-led healthcare model delivered at the point of care. Over 50% of the world’s healthcare budget is spent on end-of-life care, which is staggering.

“Investment in technology allows us to pivot to an early intervention global healthcare model based on prevention rather than patching us up. All the stats and evidence support this model, and the one thing this pandemic has done is woken up investors to the realities of the current healthcare model, as well as the opportunities of a new, sustainable healthcare ecosystem.

“This makes it crucial that we invest in sustainable healthcare technologies because we must make healthcare accessible and affordable for all for it to function efficiently. This will have a dramatic effect on life longevity.”

