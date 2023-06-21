South Africa has 22 000 nurses to care for more than 50 million people – Health Minister Joe Phaahla

Johannesburg – South Africa has just over 22 000 nurses in the public sector to care for more than 50 million people living in the country. The highest number of nurses are in KwaZulu-Natal with more than 7 000 while Gauteng has almost 5 000.

The Northern Cape has the lowest number of nurses in all age categories in the country’s public health sector. This was revealed by the Minister of Health Joe Phaahla in his written reply to questions by the DA’s Shadow Minister of Health Michele Clarke in parliament. According to the reply, South Africa has only 22 090 nurses to serve the country’s more than 50 million people dependent on the public health sector – one for every 2 300 people – and of these more than 30% will retire in the next 10 years. A further 38% will retire in the decade after.

Reacting to reply, Clarke said there were 5 060 vacancies for various nursing specialities. Asked about the possibility of employing more nurses, Phaahla said: “The Department is unable to state the envisaged time frame to fill the vacant positions due to general budget cuts that negatively affects the Compensation of Employment (CoE) a specific date of when the specified challenges will be eradicated. “However, it can confirm that measures are applied across Provinces to prioritise filling of vacant posts where the budgets permit.”