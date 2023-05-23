South Africa is the no. 11 best LGBTQ+ travel destination in the world – study finds

Johannesburg – Ahead of Pride Month which is set to be commemorated in June across the globe, new research has found that South Africa is one of the best LGBTQ+ travel destinations in the world. The study, conducted by MyDatingAdviser.com ranked the Rainbow Nation as the 11th best country for LGBTQ+ travel with a travel index of 86.2 out of a possible 100 points.

The research by the dating reviews website was compiled to raise awareness of global attitudes for LGBTQ Pride Month. “If you’re part of the LGBTQ+ community, some countries might be better than others for your next adventure,” the researchers said. They added that there have been significant changes in laws and norms surrounding the issue of same-sex marriage and the rights of LGBT people around the world.

“However, public opinion on accepting homosexuality in society remains divided by country, region, and economic development.” Here is the complete MyDatingAdviser.com list The 20 Best Countries for LGBTQ+ Travel in 2023: – Sweden

– Netherlands – Spain – France

– United Kingdom – Germany – Canada

– Australia – Brazil – Argentina

– South Africa – Italy – Israel

– United States – Czech Republic – Mexico

– Greece – Poland – Slovakia

– Philippines The researchers explained that South Africa’s public acceptance towards homosexuality is one of the aspects which makes South Africa the nation a gay-friendly. “54% of the South African public is accepting of homosexuality, according to a ‘Global Attitudes & Trends’ survey by Pew Research,” the researchers said. In order to compile the research, MyDatingAdviser compared 34 countries across eight key indicators of LGBTQ+-friendliness.

The data set focused on the following categories: society's acceptance of homosexuality, sexual activity rights, civil union rights, marriage rights, adoption rights, military service rights, anti-discrimination laws, and gender identity laws. Other aspects which made South Africa a gay friendly nation include: – Sexual activity for same-sex couples: Male marriage has been legal since 1998 while females were always legal. – Civil union rights: Limited recognition of unregistered partnerships since 1998; same-sex marriage since 2006.

– Marriage rights: Legal since 2006. – Adoption rights: Legal since 2002. – Military service rights: Legal since 1998.