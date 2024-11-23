South Africa leads Africa towards equitable vaccine access through mRNA technology transfer programme

In a significant stride towards equitable vaccine access, South Africa and its African counterparts are carving a path with an innovative mRNA technology transfer programme. This week, experts from around the globe convened at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town for the mRNA Technology Transfer Summit, a three-day event focused on bolstering vaccine manufacturing capabilities across the continent.

The mRNA Technology Transfer Programme, initiated by the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), was officially launched in July 2021 as a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It aims to rectify the disparities in vaccine production within Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs). Stakeholders at the summit revealed ambitious plans to establish 11 state-of-the-art, good manufacturing practice (GMP) certified facilities across ten countries by the year 2030. “We've faced challenges, but through this programme, we have also uncovered valuable lessons,” said Martin Friede from the WHO during the summit. “Our goal is clear: to prepare the Global South for future pandemics, ensuring that by 2030, 11 manufacturers will be equipped to produce mRNA vaccines for human use if given appropriate funding.”

He highlighted the remarkable transformation from a lack of mRNA manufacturing capabilities in LMICs in 2020 to the significant progress made today. Central to this initiative is the South African Consortium, which comprises Afrigen, Biovac, and the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC). Together, these organisations are dedicating efforts to develop an mRNA-based technology platform. Afrigen will focus on pre-clinical and early clinical stages, while Biovac is tasked with late clinical and commercial scales, tailoring vaccines specifically for the needs of LMICs.

Dr Morena Makhoana of Biovac reflected on the consortium's collaborative spirit, stating, “A key component of the programme is the South African Consortium, which involves Afrigen, Biovac, and the SAMRC. Our joint efforts have entrusted us with the responsibility of a transformative mRNA technology platform, essential for our region's health security.” The overarching goal of the mRNA Technology Transfer Programme is to enhance health security by enabling local and regional vaccine production. This initiative has not only attracted attention in South Africa but has also seen natural expansion into global discussions.