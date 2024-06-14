South Africa reacts to Zondo amended rules for first sitting of parliament

South Africans on social media have reacted with glee to Thursday night’s decision by the Chief Justice to publish the amended rules for the first sitting of the National Assembly, National Council of Provinces and Provincial Legislatures by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Just hours before the first sitting of Parliament, Zondo amended the rules for the first sitting of the Parliament as well as the National Council of Provinces and Provincial Legislatures which are set to take place on Friday and Saturday in Cape Town and across nine provinces.

Furthermore, Zondo indicated that he will not take kindly to disruptions and would not hesitate to suspend business to have a disorderly member removed immediately. “Should such member or members refuse to leave the Chamber after the presiding officer has made such an order, the presiding officer may call upon the Legislature's designated Protection Services to assist in removing the member or members from the Chamber, Zondo further explained,” the rules say. Reacting to the latest amendments on X, founder of Alliance for One Nation (A4ONE), Naseeruddin Jappie said this year will be an epic and historical year for the country as it enters into a new political spectrum.

This year will no doubt go down in our history as a very significant chapter. Firstly, legislation was passed with ludicrous signature requirements which made it very difficult for new parties to legitimately comply. Then there's countless incidents of election fraud (With evidence and police arrests as proof) which just gets ignored by our "higher authorities" and results are declared. Finally, at the last minute, the "cherry is placed on the cake" with these new rules for the National Assembly. We truly have a "DemocraZy," Jappie said. IOL reported that Zondo has revealed that the new rules will apply to any procedural matters not provided for in these rules, which are relevant to the business of the day.

“A question of procedure may be raised, with the presiding officer's leave, by a member or, in the event of an election under these rules in the National Council of Provinces, a head of a provincial delegation on behalf of a delegation, and seconded by another member or by a head of another delegation on behalf of such other delegation, as the case may be,” he noted. “If he or she considers it necessary or desirable in a particular case, the presiding officer may permit a discussion of the question and may limit participation in, and the duration of, the discussion in such manner as he or she thinks fit,” he added. Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George, described the first sittings as reflective of South Africa’s electoral mandate following the elections.