South African activist receives prestigious AU award for social impact work

#Notinmyname International (NIMNI) founder and president Siyabulela Jentile said it is a humbling experience to be recognised for the work that the movement does. Jentile received the African Social Impact Award at the Parliament Exhibition and Award event at African Union Headquarters, Addis-Ababa in Ethiopia.

He is a South African social entrepreneur, activist, and author renowned for his dedication to social development and human rights. Jentile is the founder and president of NIMNI, a civil rights movement established in 2017. It focuses on combating gender-based violence and addressing various social injustices in South Africa. Before his activism, Jentile pursued a career in civil engineering but chose to leave the field to address what he perceived as moral degradation in his country.

Not in my name international. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/Independent Newspapers His commitment to social change has earned him recognition, including being a certified Obama Foundation Leader and participating in the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders. Under his leadership, NIMNI has expanded its initiatives to include social relief efforts, educational development, and community empowerment programs. The organisation has been instrumental in providing support to vulnerable communities across South Africa, particularly during challenging times.

Jentile's work emphasises the importance of active citizenship and collective responsibility in addressing societal issues. He advocates for redefining masculinity and encourages men to take a stand against gender-based violence, promoting a culture of respect and equality. His efforts have raised awareness about critical social issues and inspired many to engage in activism and community service, striving for a more just and equitable society. “It is always a humbling experience to be recognized for the work we do, which is often met with great resistance at times and sometimes outright hostility. But I personally always try not to allow the excitement of winning awards to overshadow the commitment we made to serve our country. I always look forward to the next opportunity to do community work. I remain grateful to the organisers for such an honour, especially to be recognised outside the borders of South Africa,” said Jentile.

South Africa will observe 16 Days of Activism for no violence against Women and Children Campaign, the organisation since inception, has been vocal and actively involved in assisting victims of abuse. “Our message against violence remains the same, only with a stronger conviction and resolve to continue advocating for mutual respect and tolerance. We all have a responsibility to speak out against violence, not only on the basis of gender, but generally as a social ill. Violence is wrong and must be condemned,” said Jentile. There have been instances whereby victims tend to be embarrassed and not speak out when facing abuse, Jentile has urged all victims to speak out.

“Victims of abuse need to know there is help and support out there. We must not only create safe spaces, but we must be those safe spaces. As we approach 16 Days of activism against violence on women and children, I wish to remind all men to play an active role in reshaping our communities for the better,” he said. Jentile announced that the NIMNIwill be doing programs in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape during that period. The area has been in the news in recent weeks after a massacre which left 18 people dead, 15 of those were females.