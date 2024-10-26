South African artist Jake Michael Singer to debut vibrant installation at Giza exhibition

South African contemporary artist Jake Michael Singer is poised to make his mark on the international art scene with his debut large-scale installation, “We Will Meet Again in the Sky.’’ This significant work will be showcased at the prestigious Forever Is Now.04 exhibition, which will take place against the breathtaking backdrop of the Pyramids of Giza from October 24 to November 16, 2024.

The event, hosted by Art D’Égypte, has promised to intertwine the rich tapestry of ancient history with cutting-edge contemporary art under the auspices of the Egyptian Ministry of Culture and UNESCO. Singer, a transdisciplinary artist combining sculpture, photography, and painting, explores Murmurations, focusing on materiality, myth, and catharsis in his installation work. Since 2019, these works have celebrated collective behaviour observed in nature, mirroring the intricate synchronisation seen in bird migrations, the behaviours of neural networks, and the dynamics of human crowds.

Central to Singer’s artistic vision is the duality of freedom and confinement, powerfully represented through avian forms crafted from stainless steel rods—a material that serves as a metaphor for both the barriers of captivity and the liberating essence of migration. Furthermore, his work resonates deeply with themes from ancient Egyptian mythology, particularly through the symbolic use of birds. In this context, they embody transcendence, freedom, and divine communication. The installation also serves as a tribute to the Bennu, the Egyptian deity associated with rebirth and sunlight, merging ancient symbolism with a contemporary narrative.

The avian forms within his Murmurations evoke a profound spiritual connection between humanity and nature while also encapsulating timeless themes of renewal and continuity that echo the ancient Egyptian belief in eternal regeneration. In a statement reflecting on his participation, Singer expressed: “Participating in 'Forever Is Now.04' at the iconic Giza Plateau is profoundly humbling. This exhibition merges the ancient with the contemporary, echoing my own explorations in sculpture. It’s not just an exhibition; it’s a rare dialogue across millennia, offering a space where art intersects with the foundational elements of human culture and consciousness. I am thrilled to contribute to this pivotal cultural symphony, crafting a bridge between past legacies and present innovations.” Set against the stunning backdrop of one of the world’s most iconic monuments, Singer's work sparks a broader artistic conversation, where the vibrancy of modernity meets the awe-inspiring legacy of antiquity.