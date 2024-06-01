South African opera singer, Masuku, on his way to Britain’s Got Talent finals

South African opera singer Innocent Masuku has taken the world by storm with his enthralling audition for Britain's Got Talent (BGT), which advanced him to the next round. Masuku's excellent performance won over the judges and the public, and he is scheduled to participate in the competition's final on Sunday, June 2.

He also revealed that walking the stage at BGT was unlike anything he'd ever done before, and his audition was one of the most popular on YouTube this year, with over 2.6 million views in only three weeks. The star, hailing from eMkhondo (Piet Retief) in Mpumalanga, describes how music was just something that they were fond of as a family. He further admits to being a mischievous child who would do outrageous things to grab the attention of his peers and teachers.

Masuku says he joined the choir to be with a friend, Sihle Mahlobo, but then his teacher told him he needed to sing a solo, and that is when his life changed. “So I sang, and when I finished, there was this small moment where it was just quiet.” As he began to think he must have been really bad, his classmates gave him a standing ovation.

Since that day, he has developed a new appreciation for music and opera, realising that he can now accomplish something that attracts attention for the correct reasons. That passion saw him studying music at the Tshwane University of Technology and then busking on the streets until he was accepted at the Cape Town Opera Company. His passion for opera was further ignited, and he applied to the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, where he was accepted in 2020. The Oppenheimer Memorial Trust awarded the vocalist a scholarship to pursue a Master’s in Opera at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

“The Oppenheimer Memorial Trust places a lot of emphasis not only on the candidate’s motivation but also on their reference letters. Innocent’s references not only spoke to the beauty of his natural instrument but also to his immense charisma and giftedness as an onstage performer who puts in the hours to hone his talent,” says Tracey Webster, CEO. What characterised Guildhall for him most was that “everyone from different walks of life came together in one space and shared music. What I learned at Guildhall is that music looks beyond colour”. He also learned more about stagecraft and presence, communicating and connecting with the audience, building his personal brand, and taking his singing technique to the next level.