Southern Sun and Durban Tourism partner to promote Durban as SA’s premier holiday destination

The hotel group is continuing its investment in the region through a Summer holiday activation aimed at revitalising tourism and positioning Durban as South Africa’s top holiday destination.

Southern Sun has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Durban through a partnership with Durban Tourism.

This collaboration highlights the dedication of both Southern Sun and Durban Tourism to promoting South Africa’s beloved coastal destination, aiming to rekindle excitement for the region’s rich diversity and vibrant attractions.

Convenient daily flights by South African Airways (SAA) from all major cities to Durban’s King Shaka International Airport further enhance accessibility, making it easier for visitors to reach the city’s renowned beaches and attractions.

With its beautiful beaches, vibrant energy, many historical sights, family-friendly activities and array of accommodation within the region, Durban has so much to offer both local and international holiday makers.