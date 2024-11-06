Southern Sun and Durban Tourism partner to promote Durban as SA’s premier holiday destination

Southern Sun has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Durban through a partnership with Durban Tourism.
The hotel group is continuing its investment in the region through a Summer holiday activation aimed at revitalising tourism and positioning Durban as South Africa’s top holiday destination.
This collaboration highlights the dedication of both Southern Sun and Durban Tourism to promoting South Africa’s beloved coastal destination, aiming to rekindle excitement for the region’s rich diversity and vibrant attractions.
Convenient daily flights by South African Airways (SAA) from all major cities to Durban’s King Shaka International Airport further enhance accessibility, making it easier for visitors to reach the city’s renowned beaches and attractions.
With its beautiful beaches, vibrant energy, many historical sights, family-friendly activities and array of accommodation within the region, Durban has so much to offer both local and international holiday makers.
Samantha Croft, Southern Sun’s Durban Region Operations Director, shared: “Southern Sun’s legacy in the Durban region spans over five decades, and it’s a heritage we hold with pride. We remain fully committed to the growth and success of this beautiful region.”
Deputy Head of Durban Tourism, Winile Mntungwa said, “Our long-standing partnership with Southern Sun is built on a shared goal – promoting Durban as South Africa’s top holiday destination.”
Get ready to enjoy your perfect Durban summer holiday, with Southern Sun’s SunBreaks Summer offer. Enjoy idyllic beachside relaxation, urban exploration, or quality time with family with unmissable offers for your December/January holiday.
The partnership between Southern Sun and Durban Tourism underscores not only the importance of collaboration in boosting local tourism but also the commitment to providing visitors with unforgettable experiences in Durban. Whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, or cultural exploration, Durban promises to deliver an enriching holiday experience.
