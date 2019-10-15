Soweto due determined to open up the tattoo industry









Co-founder of Soweto Ink, Ndumiso Ramate, wants to open the doors for more black professionals tattoo artists in Soweto and other black communities. | BHEKIKHAYA MABASO African News Agency (ANA) Tattoos are becoming increasingly in vogue as people of all ages and all walks of life are getting inked. It is widely considered a unique artwork as an embodiment of self-expression and a platform for personal symbolism. But for several communities, tattoos are still taboo and considered satanic and a form of gang affiliation. Childhood friends Ndumiso Ramate and Sibusiso Dlamini have decided to plot their mission of promoting tattoo culture in a sanitary environment in Soweto, the largest township in the country. It is where they have opened “Soweto Ink”, one of the first black-owned tattoo parlours in a predominantly black area. The business is already such a resounding success that their illustrious clientele includes the likes of local musicians Burna Boy, AKA, Priddy Ugly and Gigi Lamaye.

Ramate, who handles the business side, admitted that while he and Dlamini, who is the head artist, are considered pioneers in the black-owned tattoo industry, it has been a challenging task.

“There is still a lot of stigma attached to tattoos, especially in black communities,” he said.

“There are still so many people who think it is evil or that it is a sign that a person belongs to a gang.”

While the pair may be trailblazers in the township tattoo industry, it has also meant that they had few examples to follow when opening their parlour.

“It was a big challenge setting up in Soweto because there was no one to teach us the right way to do things and how to get the right certification to run the trade.”

Ramate said the decision to open a in an area like Soweto was also to give the community the option of avoiding unsafe practices which could cost them their lives.

“Those who go to unsafe back room set-ups run the risk of contracting diseases like hepatitis B and HIV.”

Nelo tattooing a client at Soweto Ink. | BHEKIKHAYA MABASO African News Agency (ANA)





The pair are so passionate about promoting safe tattoo techniques that they have been hosting an annual African tattoo convention which is a platform for practising, as well as up-and-coming tattoo artists, to learn and share skills with their professional and more seasoned peers.

Next month, will be the fourth year that the Convention African Tattoo Culture and Lifestyle event, which is the first of its kind on the continent, will be held. Ramate said that it continues to grow from strength to strength.

The businessman explained that while there are already about three tattoo conventions in South Africa, many black tattoo artists are not always welcomed. “I have applied at those conventions before but I have never been accepted.”

In a bid to open the industry to open up the industry, the Convention African tattoo culture and lifestyle event encourages black artists to attend.

“We want to share information at the convention about safe tattoo practices and techniques and we want to educate artists about how to open a professional tattoo parlour instead of operating in a back room,” he said.

Apart from the convention, Ramate said that "Soweto Ink", as well as many of its kind, will continue to play catch-up to their international counterparts. “South Africa is 10 years behind the international tattoo market in terms of techniques and what we use.”

Apart from educational initiatives, such as the upcoming tattoo convention, Ramate insists that South African tattoo artists and enthusiasts can close the gap by being original.

While feathers and names are popular in South Africa, Ramate believes that too many people opt to copy the ideas of others and has encouraged them to come up with their own unique ideas. “Be more original and don’t get a tattoo your friend or someone you saw has.

“If you get something meaningful you are more likely to be happy with the artwork.”

While Ramate is encouraged by the increasing number of women getting inked, he urged men, who are more likely to get a tattoo at a back room setup, to visit a professional parlour.

As he is passionate about what this form of artwork could represent, he would also like to see people of various races,religions, creeds, ages and social standings getting tattoos.

“Tattoos are not just for gangsters; there are even bosses in suits at huge corporations who are inked.”

The Saturday Star