Soweto family in mourning after the blaze takes their loved ones’ lives and destroys their home

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Five-year-old Tshireletso Mokone couldn’t wait to be reunited with her class mates once she was able to safely return to school. “That is all she spoke about for weeks,” said her eldest sister Tsholofelo Mokone. “She enjoyed spending time at home with her granny, but she really looked forward to being on the playground with her friends after lockdown.” But the Senyamo primary school pupil will never go back to that playground. Instead her family will bury her this morning, after the girl died in a horrific fire, at her granny’s home in Meadowlands Zone One, in Soweto, last weekend. Five-year-old granddaughter Tshireletso Mokone died in a horrific fire, at their home in Meadowlands, in Soweto. The fire ravaged the entire house, burning all rooms to the ground.

Tshireletso and granny Agnes Mokone, 68, died while Tshireletso’s three cousins Omphile, Thapelo, and Lebo managed to make it out of the house alive, but with severe burn wounds. The two died of smoke inhalation after the Mokone home burst into flames last Friday around midnight. Tshireletso‘s eldest sister, Tsholofelo, was fast asleep in the back house of the family plot, when the main house went up in flames. Tsholofelo says on the day of the tragic incident, the family went to sleep without electricity, and when the power was restored, the house was on fire. She isn’t sure what triggered the blaze. “My two cousins were sleeping in the dining room on a mattress. One of my cousins, Omphile, who is deaf, woke up and noticed the room was on fire. He quickly rushed to my grandmother’s bedroom to wake her up.

She was still alive at that time but the smoke had already reached all the rooms. “She was battling to breathe but she was still alive. She tried crawling out of the house but didnt make it. She collapsed at the front door.

“He then went to wake up my little cousin Lebo, grabbed him, and went to get my little sister. When he got to her room she had passed on already. My three cousins managed to escape out of the house but were burnt severely.” The fire had ravaged the entire house, burning all rooms to the ground. All furniture and appliances, money that the family had been saving, and food supplies for the month are now gone. Community members rushed to the scene to try to extinguish the fire, but their efforts were in vain. “It’s been very difficult trying to cope with this loss,” says Tsholofelo.

“It’s heartbreaking because, firstly, we lost the head of the house. No one is here to guide us aside from our granny. “I barely got to spend time with my little sister and that kills me. She was taken so soon and I will never get to play with her again. It hurts me to know that I will never see her bright smile again.” “On top of the tragedy, we lost our home. I had to go on to social media to beg for help. It was out of pure desperation. We have nothing at all.”

Several members of the community, as well as South Africans on social media, have come forward this week to help the Mokone family with donations. It has enabled the Mokone family to pay for the burials. Planning a funeral during the Covid-19 pandemic, however, has proven to be a challenge for the family.

“Regulations state that no more than 50 people are allowed to attend a funeral. “My granny was a very well-known individual in the community. She was a mother figure to not only myself and my siblings, but several people in the community. She was loved by everyone,” says Tsholofelo. “Hundreds of people have expressed their interest in coming for the funeral, but we have had difficulty deciding who would be able to come.”

As she battled to hold back her tears, Tsholofelo spoke of her close relationship with her grandmother. “She’s the one I would talk to most of the time, the one who would guide me and show me love. Yes, my mother is still alive and I love her, but my grandmother was the first person I turned to if anything happened in my life.” She also says her little sister was like her best friend.

“My heart is shattered. Nothing will ever fill the void of losing a sibling. The past few days have been draining. I am physically and emotionally exhausted. The true reality of what has happened still hasn’t fully sunk in. “I keep thinking of my sister, her smile and that special laugh she had, and it shatters my heart.” “Spiritually I’m still okay. When I need strength to get through the day, I pray. That’s one thing that my granny taught me.”

On the close relationship that her granny and little sister had, she says: “My little sister loved my grandmother very much. They had a very close relationship. “When I pray and read the word of God, I understand that if one of them were still alive they wouldn’t be okay, they needed each other. They were always together. “I’m grateful that my granny is now with my little sister in heaven, so she can always look after her and be by her side.”

Agnes Mokone died in a horrific fire, at their home in Meadowlands, in Soweto. The fire ravaged the entire house, burning all rooms to the ground.





Tsholofelo adds that her little sister had ambitions of becoming a doctor. “She always told us she would work super hard so that one day she could become a doctor and look after everyone in our family. “Aside from that, she was the best sister in the world. A little girl, who was always smiling and always laughing. Knowing that smile is gone forever, and we will never see it again, pains me.” While the house burnt down completely, the back house at the family’s plot remains untouched.

“Right now, we have the back room area that we are utilising, as the inside of the house still smells of smoke. There are ten of us and only two rooms, but we are grateful for what we have. “We want to thank the community that has been donating food and money.

Even the government has donated some blankets and food, and we are very thankful to them. We thank these people, as they’ve made this time for us a little easier.” Meanwhile Gauteng Emergency Services say they have yet to determine the cause of the fire. Tshireletso and her granny are expected be laid to rest this morning in Soweto.

Donations:

The family is in dire need of clothes, blankets, food, and essential valuables. If anyone would like to donate, they can contact Tsholofelo Mokone on 074 552 1970.

The Saturday Star