Soweto Ink: Debunking myths in the township, one tattoo at a time

Johannesburg - There is an abundance of creativity and vibrant energy in Soweto as people from multiple cultures call the Johannesburg township home. And while fashion and self-expression come in all forms in the internationally-acclaimed Joburg region, it still has a long way to go when it comes to tattoo culture in Soweto.

But Ndumiso Ramate, together with his business partner Sibusiso Dlamini, are going to great lengths to correct this. Last weekend, they held the Soweto Ink Tattoo Convention at Orlando Stadium, the first since 2019, as they were forced to take a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event celebrates artists all around the world, as well as tattoo culture, embracing body art, while supporting local artists, vendors and artisans.

“It’s the only tattoo convention in Africa that happens in the heart of Soweto, catering for all races and everyone who loves body art,” Ramate told The Saturday Star this week. Ndumiso Ramate. Supplied image. Ramate and Dlamini, who are high school friends, founded Soweto Ink in Diepkloof back in 2014, and the tattoo parlour is one of the very few black-owned of its kind in the heart of the township. Following their resounding success, the duo decided to host the Soweto Ink Tattoo Convention, with this year being the fifth edition of the popular event.

And while there are several tattoo conventions of its kind across the globe, Ramate said they are determined to make it “uniquely African” in its nature. “The Soweto ink tattoo convention celebrates the African tattoo culture, eradicating stigmas around tattoos,” he said. “You get to see the best professional tattoo shops that exhibit at the convention coming from different walks of life.

“International and local artists also emphasise the health and safety precautions of tattooing in an environment where art lovers meet.” Along with holding competitions and having food stalls at the event, one of the main purposes of the convention is to break stigma and stereotypes around tattoos in Soweto. Supplied image. Ramate said that this is also one of their main missions for Soweto Ink.

“Tattoo culture in Soweto is now growing compared to when Soweto Ink started the business, when the stigma around tattoos was very strong. “Some of the misconceptions around tattoos are that they are demonic, that you will not be hired as a government employee or work in other institutions if you have tattoos.” Ramate admitted that while they still have a long way to go in dealing with these stereotypes, including Police minister Bheki Cele’s comments about people with tattoos tending to be gangsters, ex-prisoners and motorcyclists, they are making strides.

He is also proud of what their business has achieved despite the hardships brought on by the pandemic. During this time, Soweto Ink had to temporarily shut their doors and Ramate and his partner were forced to start from scratch and rebuild their business. “It came with a lot of life lessons, but business has grown throughout the years despite the challenges and hardships that we have faced, and Soweto Ink has managed to create its mark in the tattoo industry and continues to deliver quality,” Ramate said.