Soweto learners Read to Rise - developing imagination and creativity

Johannesburg -Literacy is a fundamental part of education, and according to the 2030 Reading Panel, basic literacy among South African children has declined. Most children leave Grade 1 without knowing the alphabet, while 82% of Grade 4 children cannot read for meaning, said the panel’s 2023 Background Report. Education is one of hospitality group Sun International’s socio-economic development focus areas, and in September they partnered with Read to Rise, an NPO which aims to improve youth literacy in South Africa, to do a literacy handover to Vukani Primary School in Soweto worth R37 500. The donation included four mini libraries for four Grade 3 and 4 classes, a book and pencil for the 240 Grade 3 and 4 learners, and 65 books for the school.

“Literacy remains a challenge in South Africa, and we are grateful to companies like Sun International who have partnered with Read to Rise to help get children in under-resourced schools, inspired to read through book ownership. Many of the children in our communities have never owned a book before. Book ownership can ignite a love for reading,” said Taryn Lock, executive director of Read to Rise. Children in Grades 1 to 4 should be reading 40 to 50 books a year, but in disadvantaged communities they read just one to two books a year. Mpumi Dladla, Vukani Primary School principal (left), with two educators from the school thanked Sun International for the donation. Supplied image. “Sun International hopes this donation of a book for each learner to take home will create excitement around the joy of reading and motivate them to read more,” said Heidi Edson, Sun International’s SED specialist.