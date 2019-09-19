Nelson Mandela Foundation golf day 20 Year Cake Cutting. Image supplied.

Soweto is home to many of Nelson Mandela’s most significant and historic moments, and after this week's Nelson Mandela Foundation Invitational Golf Day, golf can now be added as one of the attractions linked to Madiba’s memory. Madiba of course preferred boxing gloves to golf clubs, but the birdies and eagles were flying in his honour on Tuesday at the Soweto Country Club, as some of the country’s leading golfers, personalities and business leaders took part in the invitational Golf Day.

The event – part of the celebrations marking the 20 th anniversary of the Nelson Mandela Foundation - was a rousing success on the lush greens and fairways of the beautifully refurbished Soweto course, which was designed by the legendary Gary Player and has become one of the Sunshine Tour’s flagship projects and venues.

Some of the personalities who participated in the Golf Day included Nelson Mandela Foundation Board Member,

Tokyo Sexwale, sports television personalities Neil Andews and Thomas Mlambo, comedian David Kau, as well as representatives from Soweto football giants Orlando Pirates, including the Buccaneers’ Marketing Manager Nkosana Khoza, and Kaizer Chiefs, who contributed Amakhosi goodie bags among the prizes on offer for the golfers.

Soweto’s only golf course opened to the public in August this year, and was the setting for a fantastic day of golfing action which is sure to become a popular annual event on the foundation’s calendar.

David Kau taking a shot at the Nelson Mandela Foundation golf day. Image supplied.





“We are truly grateful to the corporates, golfers and VIPs that supported us and came through to celebrate with us today. What a perfect day to reflect on all the work the Foundation has achieved over the past 20 years,” said Nelson Mandela Foundation’s Communications Director, Luzuko Koti.

Sowetans have always been trendsetters and leaders, and with the sport of golf increasing in popularity across the country in recent years, Pimville’s Soweto Country Club is set to become a prime Gauteng golf venue, boosted by its hosting of the very successful Nelson Mandela Foundation Invitational Golf Day.

The Saturday Star