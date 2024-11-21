Sparkle with holiday joy at Melrose Arch

Get ready to sparkle with holiday joy as Destination Christmas returns to Melrose Arch, bringing a world of magic and celebration to Gauteng’s premier lifestyle destination. From festive lights to exclusive pop-ups and delightful markets, the precinct will once again transform into a dazzling wonderland, making it the perfect place to enjoy the spirit of the season. The Christmas lights have been illuminated, turning Melrose Arch into one of the most beautiful and popular locations in South Africa to experience festive lights. This year, visitors can enjoy new installations and even more dazzling light exhibits that will enhance the much-loved, established festive displays.

On Saturday, November 23, the Melrose Arch Piazza will come alive with the harmonious voices of the Mzansi Youth Choir, one of South Africa’s most treasured choirs, renowned for their success on America’s Got Talent and celebrated performances worldwide. The carols performance begins at 18h30, where the choir’s youthful voices will enchant the audience with their festive melodies and vibrant performance. Tickets are available from Computicket, with proceeds being split between the South African Guide Dogs Association and Cornelle Leach. A firm favourite on the Johannesburg festive calendar, the Jeppe Pipe Band will return to Melrose Arch on Friday, December 13, performing on High Street at 19h00. Their mix of carols and traditional pipe band classics promises to add a unique, memorable touch to the holiday celebrations. Although there is no cost to attend this concert, in order to give visitors a chance to embrace the generosity of the season, contributions can be made to CHOC with donation boxes available on the High Street that evening. From November 26-30, the Melrose Arch Christmas Market will take over the Piazza, adding even more variety to the already exceptional shopping experience. Open daily from 15h00 to 21h00, visitors can browse unique gifts, festive décor, and artisanal products, making it easy to find the perfect holiday treasures, while face painters, stilt walkers and entertainers will delight young shoppers. Gifts can be wrapped at the gift wrapping station to make sure nobody gets to take a peak before the big day.

As the season unfolds, the much-loved tradition of Sweets, Treats, and Toys returns to Upper High Street from 6 to 31 December. Every evening between 18h30 and 22h00, visitors can enjoy artisanal sweet treats, decadent frozen delights, gourmet crunchy popcorn, glazed mini donuts, hot dogs, milkshakes, candy floss and more delectable confectionary, from Yummilicious, Miha, Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! Johannesburg Melrose Arch Milk Shake Bar and Cuisino, all while soaking up the splendour of the illuminated precinct. Melrose Arch’s stores will extend their presence with magnificent displays and pop-up installations in the Upper & Middle Retail Galleria in an exquisite Christmas festive gifting market, open daily from 12h00 to 20h00, from 13 – 16 December. These beautiful shopping installations will showcase additional gifting options, beneath stunning gold pendants suspended from the rooftop. A live pianist will perform magical melodies on a white grand piano outside Clicks, in the evenings, to add to the Christmas ambience. For those looking for unique gifts for whisky lovers, Johnnie Walker is bringing another special experience this year with the release of its new and limited special edition whisky variant – Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet. Following last year’s popular Jonnie Walker Umami pop-up store, the pop-up store will run from 20 November to 20 December at The Square and be open daily from 11h00 to 22h00. Here visitors can enjoy exclusive whisky tastings, blending masterclasses and multi-sensory experiences in a luxurious setting, and shop exclusive gifting.

Santa himself will make appearances throughout Melrose Arch on selected dates, spreading joy to young and old alike. Roaming Santa can be spotted from 13 to 15 December and again from 20 to 22 December between 18h30 and 20h00. He will be ready for festive photos and to hear any last-minute gift requests. As the holidays draw nearer, visitors can also meet their favourite festive characters roaming the precinct, adding extra holiday magic. These delightful encounters will take place from 20 to 22 December and 27 to 29 December between 18h30 and 20h00, bringing smiles and cheer to everyone they meet. This holiday season, Melrose Arch invites families to celebrate the most magical time of the year at Destination Christmas. Whether you’re strolling through the lights, enjoying exclusive tastings, or hunting for the perfect gift, Melrose Arch offers a festive experience like no other, ensuring every visitor will leave with their heart filled with joy and the spirit of Christmas. For more information about Melrose Arch, its retailers, and the Destination Christmas festive programme, visit melrosearch.co.za.