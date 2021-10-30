Spiderman is SA’s favourite Halloween costume this year and the world’s most popular dress-up choice - survey

Johannesburg - As South Africans and the rest of the world gear up for this weekend’s Halloween festivities, an international study found that Spider-Man is the most popular costume on the globe. The Marvel Comics superhero was also the most searched for costumes in 17 countries, including South Africa.

The survey, conducted by DIYS.com, an international community of creative crafters, also discovered that the acclaimed red and blue comic character was also the overwhelming costume of choice in most countries including the US, UK, India, Japan and France. “The Marvel superhero dominates in four out of the six continents surveyed, coming out as the top choice costume in Asia, Europe, Africa, and North America,” the researchers said. In order to compile their research, the DIYS.com team collated the monthly search volumes for the most common Halloween costumes across the countries with the highest GDP to determine which costumes came out on top.

Spiderman is the most popular costume choice for Halloween, according to a study compiled by DIYS.com. Supplied image. While Spider-Man was the most popular Halloween costume in Africa, the research found pirates to be the dress up of choice for the spooky occasion in Algeria. Those in Australia, Columbia, Norway, and Thailand also prefer to don a tricorn, eye patch and hook on the spookiest night of the year as pirates ranked the second most popular Halloween costume choice. Meanwhile, witches came in third and are preferred by residents in the Netherlands, Argentina, and Peru.

Fourth place was shared by an eclectic mix of three different costumes. Hippies, the devil as well as the police all ranked top in two countries. “Hippie was most popular in Germany and Austria, the devil was most popular in Chile and Mexico, and police were most popular in Sweden and South Korea,” the researchers said. To complete the most popular Halloween outfits, the study found a raft of costumes that featured top of the list in one country.

These include a dinosaur costume in Singapore, prisoner attire in Japan, wizard garments in Taiwan, a unicorn costume in Switzerland as well as a nurse outfit in the Ukraine. Los Angeles, California, US, October 2020: Ugly clown and creepy death near the family home. Scenery for Halloween in October. Decoration in the yard. Supplied image The international community of creative crafters also found that, unsurprisingly, the country that topped the list for monthly search volumes of Halloween costumes was the US. The UK came second as the country most associated with the traditions of Halloween while Mexico ranked third. Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Germany, Turkey and Australia were the other countries which ranked in the top 10 who are most likely to dress up and participate in Halloween festivities this weekend.

While Halloween festivities are reasonably new to those in South Africa, young and old are expected to partake in the festivities. A number of events to commemorate the spooky occasion will take place in Johannesburg this weekend. The Houghton Golf Club will host a TrailAdventure Halloween Night Run tomorrow while Kaylee's Eatery in Bedfordview will commemorate Halloween with a Spooktacular Fine Dining at this plant-based eatery.