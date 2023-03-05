Spiritual healing: Simphiwe Dana is excited about MOYA’s return

Johannesburg - The creative songwriter, singer and social activist Simphiwe Dana is excited to announce the return of MOYA. Following sold-out performances in 2022, three Nights of MOYA will transport the patrons on a mystical journey with different segments of acapella music conducted by the jazz sensation and maestro Titi Luzupo.

This production is set in spiritual intimacy which is the best predictor of one’s marital intimacy and well-being through the lens of spiritual meaning. MOYA revaluates the relationship with the creator’s meaning and purpose in one’s life. Directed by prolific Artistic Director and Choreographer Gregory Maqoma, MOYA will be staged at the Mandela at Joburg Theatre from Friday 3 until Sunday 5 March 2023, with a creative fusion of contemporary African dance and movement by the dynamic dancers of the Vuyani Dance Theatre. Three Nights With Simphiwe Dana.Photograph: John Hogg Simphiwe Dana, known for her creative social commentary and activism through music as a political art form has collaborated with the internationally acclaimed, Maqoma to creatively fuse the importance of partnership showcasing an interaction of the arts. Having to work together on other projects has strengthened their relationship that has also served as a continuing inspiration for them to expand, and keep exploring the possibilities within their work.

Dana’s journey in the music business and her powerful and soulful voice have moved fans across multiple international stages. MOYA was born when she was dealing with the passing of her mother and not accepting the time of her passing, dealing with feelings of unfairness and trying to find the reason behind the difficult times. The songs that she will be performing helped her deail with the loss of her mother. In Dana’s words: ”The world could become a different space amid one living and we all need some space for healing, here in light comes MOYA!“ Show information:

* Friday 03 March 2023 at 19:00 * Saturday 04 March 2023 at 19:00 * Sunday 05 March at 15:00