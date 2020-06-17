Spoil your dad this Father's Day with The Saturday Star, chef Izelle Hoffman and Viavi

Father’s Day is fast approaching and you could spoil the main man in your life with a Viavi hamper valued at over R7000.

The prize consists of a Viavi leather and material designer apron, Viavi shirts and caps, a Viavi cell phone cover, Viavi avocados as well as Hoffman’s cook book and a masterclass presented by the acclaimed chef.

To enter, join The Saturday Star’s webinar which will be streamed of our Facebook page on Friday from 4pm. This session, just two days before Father's Day on Sunday, will feature tapas and wine.

Hoffman will also teach viewers how to make a quick and easy creamy Viavi avocado fondue during the live and interactive cooking demonstration.

You can win the Viavi hamper by watching the online cooking session, recreating the dish made by Hoffman and uploading it onto social media while tagging The Saturday Star.