Spoil your dad this Father's Day with The Saturday Star, chef Izelle Hoffman and Viavi
Father’s Day is fast approaching and you could spoil the main man in your life with a Viavi hamper valued at over R7000.
The prize consists of a Viavi leather and material designer apron, Viavi shirts and caps, a Viavi cell phone cover, Viavi avocados as well as Hoffman’s cook book and a masterclass presented by the acclaimed chef.
To enter, join The Saturday Star’s webinar which will be streamed of our Facebook page on Friday from 4pm. This session, just two days before Father's Day on Sunday, will feature tapas and wine.
Hoffman will also teach viewers how to make a quick and easy creamy Viavi avocado fondue during the live and interactive cooking demonstration.
You can win the Viavi hamper by watching the online cooking session, recreating the dish made by Hoffman and uploading it onto social media while tagging The Saturday Star.
The best one will be selected as the winner.
For more details on how to enter, follow the Saturday Star’s Facebook page.
What makes VIAVI avocado’s different?
● Longevity after slicing
● Smaller seed
● Bigger fruit
● More food
About Viavi:
Born and bred in the fruitful valleys of Venda, Limpopo, Viavi is the first and only truly South African avocado to date.
Viavi is selected by hand for perfect maturity and optimum quality only once the fruit has been ripened.
The word Viavi is deducted from the Tshivenda word for a Chameleon, Lua’Viavi, as the skin of the fruit transitions from green to purple-black as it matures in the ripening process.