Spreading the love this winter by keeping the youth and elderly fed

Johannesburg - As a young boy, Wandile Billings often struggled through the bitter cold nights without a roof over his head and no food in his stomach. He wasn’t the only one.

In his community of Eldorado Park, many young kids were left to roam the streets without any shelter. Billings would have loved to have been at home with his family, but there just wasn’t space to accommodate the youngster in his family’s tiny one-bedroom home. It wasn’t because his family didn't care for him, they were simply trying to survive.

Eight children and four adults in a one-bedroom home meant there wasn't space. So Billings often found himself roaming the streets looking for ways to survive. “I always had that deep desire to feel the love that came from an adult who cared. Noticed you. Looked after you. That was a luxury.”

Despite battling through his childhood, the youngster was determined to ensure that other kids in his community did not face the same difficulties. Whilst at school he joined a movement called Growing Champions Youth Development and Mentoring Programme. He even launched his own community kitchen whilst at the mentorship program with his uncle to help feed young underprivileged kids.

But that wasn’t enough. Billings also became one of the leading forces behind Growing Champions' successful marathon, The Township Marathon, to raise funds for the kids and elderly in various communities. This year's Township Marathon raised funds and so far, he and his Growing Champions brothers and sisters have already raised R49 500 to help keep young underprivileged kids and the frail elderly warm during the winter.

Billings together with Roemello Shembe, a Growing Champions Change Leader, and who is known for his AntiGang Apparel, are leading the initiative. It will focus on four communities in Johannesburg - Kliptown, Eldorado Park, Windsor, and Tembisa. “Every season is an opportunity to give love in a different way,” said Billings.

“During winter, we have a blessed opportunity to make a difference in the midst of cold and adversity, our compassion and generosity can become a beacon of warmth and hope.” Supplied image. “We not only provide comfort and assistance, but we also ignited a spark of hope within others that they can do the same for others.” While the initiative is only focused on four areas, Billings says he hopes to extend it as far as the globe one day.

“My team and I would love this to spread around the world. The main focus is to get people their own. We aren't handing out things, we are seeing people. Looking into their eyes, saying their names, loving them. No person is more valuable than another. Every person needs dignity. Love takes layers and we will work day and night to grow that love.” He says they hope to help as many kids as possible. “We already managed to keep about 180 kids and 70 elderly people warm but we want to keep as many as we can warm this winter. I’d love to do it for millions more one day.”

Wandile Billings during the Township Marathon fundraiser to raise funds for this years winter drive. Supplied image. Billings and his team are providing young and old with hot meals, smiley love beanies, cheerful socks, and comforting blankets and would love to add slippers, gloves, underwear, and a little body cream too. He says its important that youth get involved in helping those that are less fortunate, and for him it is about seeing those youth understand the value of being a human being. “You can't walk by and look the other way. I don't see us as helping, I see us as being human. Being grateful. Being compassionate. Valuing their role in our human desire for equality. It is possible to restore dignity and strengthen our communities.

“Together, we can create a world where no one is left behind, and where kindness reigns supreme. By making a difference in the lives of others, you contribute to positive change and become an agent of transformation. Having experienced what it was like to be left helpless and alone, Billings says it was very important to help the youth as much as he can. “I remember feeling lost and unloved so many times and I don’t want that for others.”

Growing Champions during the Township Marathon fundraiser. Supplied image. Roemello Shembe says it’s a privilege to be part of such a great initiative. “I know the pain of having to go to school with holes in my socks and nothing to cover my freezing head and ears. Those experiences gives us the ability to think out of the box and try and make a difference in a place we also once found ourselves. “This little we have to share, we know they are grateful. The kids will also learn about sharing and caring for one another. It's not something you see in a poor community and especially not one where drugs and lawlessness is taking hold of the souls of people. These children see their fathers hitting their mothers and their older brothers stealing the money out of their mothers bra to get high. Care is not something they see.”

He says Eldorado Park, Windsor and Kliptown areas are well known for illegal substance abuse and crime and violence. “These are communities where kids at the age of 10 have the ability to pull a gun on you and rob you. We grew up there but we became Change Leaders by keeping the faith and hope given to us from the same foundation, Growing Champions. Now we want to do better. We hope to leave no life untouched. We have begun exactly where we stand.” While they may not have millions at their disposal, Shembe says they are doing their best to ensure young kids are being looked after this winter.

“Life does not only require millionaires like our Elon Musk and Patrice Motsepe to be able to give back. A group of committed people can do it as well. It starts by giving from your heart.” To help contribute to this years township marathon please email : [email protected]. Supplies required: – Blankets

– Scarves – Beanies – Socks

– Gloves – Rice – Tracksuits

– Slippers – Children's underwear – Body cream