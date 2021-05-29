Springbok star Sbu Nkosi signs record deal with major US label EQ

There aren’t many things in this world that Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi loves more than the game of rugby.

But if there is one thing that rivals the joy that rugby brings to the World Cup winner, it is undoubtedly music.

“I live, breathe and eat music, similar to the way that I live, breathe and eat rugby,” Nkosi tells the Saturday Star.

“My passion for music started when I was about 10-years-old. My brother, who is a DJ, used to mix a lot of beats and the love stuck with me.”

The Springbok and Sharks winger spends most of his spare time mixing music and making his own beats.

“It has been a part of my life for a very long time. I started mixing properly at the age of ten, and fifteen years later, it is still very influential in my life.”

Springbok star Sbu Nkosi. File image.

While making music has merely been a passion and hobby for Nkosi in the past, it now may well become a fully-fledged career.

This after the Springbok winger put pen to paper on a major record deal with US label Equity Distribution (EQ).

The company, which is Roc Nation’s Independent Distribution platform, announced the ground-breaking partnership with the rugby star this week.

This will allow Nkosi – who is a passionate vocalist and producer – to distribute his unique music beats and tracks to a worldwide audience.

It is one of the firsts in South African sport and was facilitated by Roc Nation Sports. Nkosi says it is a dream come true for him.

“When I joined Roc Nation and I told them about my love for music, they facilitated a meeting with EQ. I am very excited. EQ will distribute my music worldwide and still allow me to have ownership.”

While clearly delighted, Nkosi is still in disbelief at having signed a record deal.

“It’s a dream come true. I have mixed so many tracks, but they have all just been stored on my computer. I never thought this would happen.”

Nkosi describes his deal with EQ as big of an achievement as winning the Rugby World Cup with the Springboks in 2019.

He signs with a label that is also associated with the likes of Roc Nation founder Jay-Z, former Destiny’s Child member, Kelly Rowland, singer-songwriter Tinashe and Robin Thicke.

“I think from a rugby point of view, winning the World Cup is the dream, and for my music career, landing this record deal is on the same wavelength.”

Springbok star Sbu Nkosi. Supplied image.

The label seems to be just as delighted.

EQ President, Krystian Santini, said the label is incredibly excited to be working with the rugby star.

“We know what role music has played in his life and we hope this next step will continue to elevate his passion. We can’t wait for the world to hear his music.”

He now faces the tricky task of having to balance his rugby career with this music career. But Nkosi is well and truly up for the challenge.

“Balance is so important in life, especially as a sportsman. Rugby is my life and I want to continue doing well for the Sharks and the Springboks. Sometimes getting away from the game is crucial in terms of recharging and re-focusing, for me, that is where my music will fit in. It will be the leveller in my life.

“I am so grateful that I get to live out two of my passions. Some people don’t even get to live out one.”

He says his family is delighted with his latest achievement.

“I grew up looking up to my brother who is very passionate about music and currently makes a career out of it. My family is very proud, they celebrate all of my successes on and off the field.

Nkosi says he already has his eyes set on releasing his first single this year.

“I am hoping to release my first track later this year so from a music point of view that is my current goal.”

Speaking about his love for music, and how it’s played an integral part in his rugby career, Nkosi says: “ It has been so influential. Music is a big motivator before a game, it helps me get into the zone and pumps me up before a game.

“It’s a very important part of my preparation. I usually listen to music on the bus on the way to the stadium and minutes before running onto the field. It centres and channels my adrenaline, it almost allows me to be extra focused on the task at hand.

“Equally, the music is there to celebrate the success on the field but it also helps me to reflect after disappointments.”

Music has also played an important role off the field for the rugby star.

“Ruby allows me and gives me the platform to be creative on the field, music plays a similar role in my life. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be creative and to inspire and motivate people with my music too.”

Asked which artist he would love to collaborate with in the future, Nkosi says: That is a tough one. I guess growing up listening to Jay-Z, collaborating with him would be awesome, but I also wouldn’t mind teaming up with J Cole, Joyner Lucas or Rick Ross.”

While excited by this, he says his immediate focus is on putting himself in contention for the Springboks when they face the British and Irish Lions later this year.

“It has been frustrating that we haven’t played a match since winning the World Cup, but that achievement has been truly life changing. I am very passionate about inspiring the next generation and seeing the impact that win has had on our nation has been humbling to see.

“I’m looking forward to the British and Irish Lions Series and if selected, it will be amazing to be back in the green and gold.”

