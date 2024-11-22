Spurs striker, Dominic Solanke hopes to visit Nigeria soon

Tottenham Hotspur forward, Dominic Solanke, has opened up about his Nigerian heritage, with the in-form striker saying he hopes to visit the West African country soon. “I haven’t actually been yet,” Solanke told Showmax in an exclusive interview this week. “I definitely need to take some time off soon and go and see my roots, so hopefully in the next few years.”

Despite representing England, Solanke is proud of his Nigerian heritage, and admits to keeping an eye on Nigerian footballers around the globe. “My favourite Nigerian footballer currently has to be Ademola Lookman. We are very close friends. What he has been doing over the past few years has been nothing short of phenomenal. “What he has been doing has been crazy, especially for the Nigerian national team so I have been super proud. Another of my favourite Nigerian footballers has to be Victor Osimhen. He has been one of the best in the world.” Solanke, who made a big signing move to Tottenham Hotspur this year, comes from both Nigerian and English heritage. His father is of Nigerian descent and his mother is English. The forward was one of the high profile signings of the Summer, moving from Bournemouth in what was a deal worth up to £65m.

His move to Spurs saw him continue his rise in English football, having already played for the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea previously. He signed for Spurs on the back of an impressive last season at Bournemouth, scoring a hat trick, 19 goals and 3 assists in 38 appearances in the Premier League last season. He finished as fifth top goal scorer in the league last season. Solanke says he is now hoping to replicate his form that saw Spurs splash out a huge sum on him.

“It’s been a good start at Spurs, but there is a lot more to come from me and the team,” he said. “We have an exciting team, great players and a great manager. We want to win trophies and push for everything.” Solanke and his teammates face off against Manchester City this weekend, in what is one of their toughest fixtures in their schedule. The forward has scored a few goals already this season, and will be hoping to add to his tally this weekend. He says consistency, together with maturing on and off the pitch, has helped him improve as a footballer over the last few years.

“I think it really helped that everything came together for me nicely. I have had a few years of playing consistently week in, week out. I have matured on and off the pitch, which has been a great help. You reach a certain age where you learn a lot about your game, and I have reached that age. That is probably why we have seen such an upturn in my form over the last few years.” Asked what it has been like playing for the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs, Solanke said: “They are all very big clubs, and all a little different. There is lots of pressure playing at a big club, it’s normal. These clubs have fans all around the world, and there is that pressure to win things. But it’s great. As footballers, we all dream about playing at the biggest clubs and in the biggest games, so it’s great.” Solanke has also revealed who he regards as the best forward he has ever played alongside in his career. To date, Solanke has played alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Philipe Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge, Eden Hazard and many more.

"It's really tough to choose the best I have ever played with because I played with so many world-class forwards. I would probably say, at the time, it would have to have been Eden Hazard. He was something really special so I would definitely go for him."