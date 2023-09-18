St John’s College head of African Music guides Mzansi Youth Choir to ‘America’s Got Talent’ final

Johannesburg - This week, South Africa celebrated the success of the beloved Mzansi Youth Choir after they secured a coveted spot in the final round of season 18 of “America’s Got Talent”. Under the expert guidance of esteemed choirmaster and head of music at St John’s College, Sidumo Nyamezele, the Mzansi Youth Choir has captured the hearts of millions with their awe-inspiring performances and undeniable passion for music.

Their remarkable journey through "America's Got Talent" showcases the incredible talent and dedication of the Mzansi Youth Choir. Their ability to transcend boundaries and captivate audiences across the globe is a testament to the power of music and the unwavering commitment of its members. Nyamezele has been a guiding force behind the Mzansi Youth Choir's success. His expertise, leadership, and mentorship have played an instrumental role in shaping the choir's exceptional performances. "Nyamezele has been guiding students at St John's College for 20 years, and we have witnessed this same level of dedication and commitment throughout the years," said Stuart West, executive headmaster.

“His dedication to nurturing young talents has enriched the lives of our students, and we are delighted to witness his success on a world stage.” The journey of the Mzansi Youth Choir to the “America’s Got Talent” finals is a source of immense pride for South Africa. The final, scheduled for September 23, promises to be an unforgettable showcase of talent, determination, and the unifying power of music. The Mzansi Youth Choir was part of St John’s College’s 125th birthday celebrations last month. Led by Nyamezele, the celebrated choir performed several songs, including their cover of “It’s OK”, the song that earned them the first-ever group golden buzzer on “America’s Got Talent”.