Step by Step for Smiles: SPAR and the City of Joburg join forces to bring Madiba’s vision to life

Johannesburg - The City of Johannesburg and SPAR South Rand Stores have forged a heartwarming collaboration that not only embodies the spirit of Nelson Mandela’s commitment to education and community upliftment but also aligns perfectly with SPAR's national campaign #WereForSmiles. Regional Operations Manager at SPAR South Rand, Tapiwa Muchaonyerwa, said the partnership was dedicated to bringing smiles to the faces of underprivileged schoolchildren and igniting hope for a brighter future.

“Our ongoing journey, kindled on Nelson Mandela Day, exemplifies our unwavering dedication to empowering the next generation and honouring Mandela’s legacy. SPAR is at the forefront of this legacy, understanding that the drive to put smiles on faces extends beyond a single day,” she said. Muchaonyerwa added that over the past three years, this collaboration had provided two million South African children with Bata school shoes, symbolising not just an opportunity for education but also a chance to experience the joy of learning with a smile. This year, 125 000 pairs of shoes will be donated nationwide, exemplifying the remarkable power of collective action in creating smiles that transcend generations. In the heart of Johannesburg, 10 000 pairs of shoes were distributed, reaffirming the city's commitment to erasing barriers to education and nurturing the happiness of its children.