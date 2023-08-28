Stories of hope from Cape Town’s blind community

By Hasina Kathrada Johannesburg - In the heart of Cape Town, the Cape Town Society for the Blind (CTSB) stands as a beacon of resilience and hope.

Inside its workshop in Salt River, a chorus of weaving looms creates a symphony of aspiration among a community bonded by shared experiences and determination. Amid the focused hum of activity, Colin Willemse emerges as an extraordinary figure, radiating confidence. Seated at his work station, his hands dance fluidly over the intricate patterns he creates. Willemse lost his sight at the age of 18 after he was assaulted.

“Everything in life seemed down. I was depressed,” he recalls, his candour resonating with anyone who has grappled with adversity. Seeking solace and understanding, he spent nine months at The League of Friends of the Blind in Grassy Park. Colin Willemse. Supplied image. In 1990, Willemse was introduced to basket weaving. He also became involved in sport. Today, he wears the colours of Western Province and Boland, signifying his prowess in goalball, a sport tailored for the visually impaired. A fast-paced team sport, it not only enhances spatial awareness and communication skills but also embraces inclusivity, allowing visually impaired and sighted players to compete together.

Willemse weaves more than baskets; he weaves threads of hope. As the spokesperson for the Small Business Unit (SBU), he champions the cause of the visually impaired, advocating for their rights and inclusion. Abram Lintnaar. Supplied image. “People speak around me. I can speak for myself,” he says. In a country where the visually impaired encounter significant challenges, the impact of organisations such as the Cape Town Society for the Blind is immeasurable.

Recent funding from the Turkish Co-operation and Co-ordination Agency (Tika) has breathed new life into the CTSB’s workshop, providing for repairs to the workshop and ample raw materials for the weavers. Through Tika's support, the CTSB's mission of empowerment has gained momentum. With each basket woven, dignity is earned and financial independence is nurtured. Marcus Hartse and Abram Lintnaar are also part of the CTSB community. Hartse, a young man born with partial blindness, finds solace in his sketches, which serve as a medium for emotional expression and healing.

Beside them sits Abram Lintnaar, a man with weak eyesight whose path led him to the Athlone School for the Blind. There, he discovered the art of weaving. “I bought my own house in Atlantis,” he says, proud of his independence. The three men are united by their struggles. As says: “Life can treat you badly, so it's nice to come here. We have a bond, we understand each other. We are brothers and sisters here.”