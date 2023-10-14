Streets of Mzansi lined with purple as thousands aim to raise awareness of male cancer

Johannesburg - The streets of Mzansi were filled with purple Speedos yesterday. And it was not the jacaranda trees in full bloom. Thousands of brave men and boys came out for the annual 5km Hollard Daredevil Run to raise awareness of prostate and testicular cancer.

Over 3 000 daredevils ran from Zoo Lake in the afternoon, not to be outdone by hundreds of satellite runs that took place all around South Africa throughout the day, from major centres to small towns and rural communities. The Hollard Daredevil Run saw teams taking part in Durban, Pretoria, Cape Town, Kimberley, Bloemfontein and everywhere in between. Participants were spotted running cancer out of their hoods in Despatch, Gonubie, Virginia, Bethlehem, Secunda, Potchefstroom, Thohoyandou, Giyani, Makhado, Sedgefield and and a team of game rangers braved a whole lot more by running through the Kruger National Park. “It has become a nationwide phenomenon since it first started in 2009, raising eyebrows and raising awareness about prostate and testicular cancer,” said Warwick Bloom, head of group marketing at Hollard.

“We set out this year to achieve the biggest and bravest run to date, and we have achieved just that. This run goes from strength to strength each year, and we cannot be prouder. “Many men may be reluctant to talk about health issues or seek professional help. It is for this reason that cancer is often diagnosed later and perhaps at a more advanced stage,” added Bloom. “Detecting and treating these cancers early means better futures for men and their families around the country.”

By 2030, prostate cancer is predicted to be the most common cancer in South Africa, with black African men having an estimated 60% higher risk for prostate cancer than other population groups. The survival rate in men whose prostate cancer is detected early enough is 95%. While rare, testicular cancer is still the most common cancer affecting males between the ages of 15 and 35. The survival rate for men who are diagnosed and treated for early stage testicular cancer can be as high as 98%.