Student wins trip to Harvard Business School’s Africa Business Conference with ground-breaking project

Johannesburg - Honoris United Universities and Regent Business School are proud to announce that one of their students, Boitumelo Nkatlo, has returned from a trip to Harvard Business School which he won after the entrepreneurship skills he demonstrated in his ground-breaking project, BNAqua Solutions. Nkatlo joined global leaders in entrepreneurship as they gathered at the prestigious Harvard Business School’s Africa Business Conference, held in Boston, US, on March 24 and 25.

Regent Business School is a member of the Honoris United Universities network, the first pan-African private higher education network committed to preparing and educating the next generation of African leaders and professionals to make a regional impact in a globalised world. As the Platinum Sponsor of this conference, Honoris United Universities believes in the power of entrepreneurship and innovation for the prosperity of the African continent and its communities. This belief is manifested through various partnerships with international organisations and institutions that work towards uplifting and encouraging young entrepreneurs in Africa. Nkatlo’s winning invention, BNAqua Solutions, is a testament to this belief. It addresses the water scarcity issues faced by communities in South Africa. His invention, which is recognised and licensed in his name, treats acid mine drainage water and transforms it into safe drinking water, using waste metallic materials.

At the Africa Business Conference, Nkatlo was given access to a host of activities specifically for students, including a campus tour, introductions to the Harvard faculty, an MBA open house, and a networking lunch. “I am truly grateful to Honoris United Universities and Regent Business School for enabling me to attend the Harvard Business School’s Africa Business Conference in Boston, USA, where I made valuable contacts within the African continent. Some noteworthy interactions were with the chairman of OCP Group, a fertilising manufacturer based in Morocco, Mostafa Terrab; a Ghanaian entrepreneur, Fred Swaniker; and the chairman of Standard Bank South Africa, Nonkululeko Nyembezi.

“The break-out sessions which I attended covered some incredibly relevant topics, and I particularly enjoyed the sessions focusing on Africa’s creative economy and financial inclusion. A highlight was a private meeting with Professor Anywhere Siko, who is a Berol Corporation Fellow and assistant professor in the Accounting and Management unit at Harvard. This trip could lead to other life-changing opportunities.” Managing director of Regent Business School, Dr Ahmed Shaikh, said: “As an institution that places a high value on innovation and entrepreneurship, we are proud to have played a role in Boitumelo’s success. His dedication to finding sustainable and affordable solutions to addressing the issue of clean water access is inspiring, and we are confident he will continue to make a significant impact in the future.