Style up your stay in the heart of Joburg at Southern Sun Rosebank

Johannesburg - It comes as no surprise as to why Southern Sun Rosebank has long been a favourite hotel and meeting place in the heart of the cosmopolitan commercial and residential suburb to the north of central Johannesburg. There are so many things that a traveller needs which can be found within this iconic hotel.

This premises has evolved into a stylish 318-roomed hotel where “the welcome is warm, and the amenities are plentiful whether you are travelling for business or taking a well-deserved break”, the hotel management said. They added that accommodation at Southern Sun Rosebank is designed for guest comfort and convenience. Southern Sun Rosebank. Supplied image. “You’ll be wrapped up in cotton bedding atop a superior comfort bed where you are able to set the perfect temperature with climate-control.”

“Soak away the stress in the elegant bathrooms with spacious showers to make you feel at home… only better.” Guests at Southern Sun Rosebank can enjoy the use of a 24-hour gym opening onto a relaxing Zen garden and outdoor pool to start the day on a peaceful note or after a full day of working making use of the exceptional business and conferencing amenities. The Zen garden also deserves special mention as a unique find at an urban hotel.

“Carefully selected plants and rocks are the natural backdrop for the gentle sounds of a water feature,” hotel management said. “This soothingly refreshing space is also available for cocktail functions, afternoon braais and is the perfect spot for tea breaks when conferencing.” Meanwhile, dining is an absolute delight at Southern Sun Rosebank, where every palate and appetite has been considered, they added.

“At The Grill Jichana Rosebank (which incidentally is Swahili slang for ‘eating good’) think succulent premium cuts grilled to perfection and delicious sides, while Fresh Restaurant’s buffet-style selection of freshly prepared dishes will check all the taste bud boxes for the bigger appetite.” For pre- or post-dinner cocktails with a great vibe with drinks menu to match, Circle Bar & Lounge is the perfect spot. And if you just need a delicious and filling meal, room service will take care of that from 11am to 8pm in the privacy and comfort of your own room while you stream your favourite show on the free uncapped, high-speed wi-fi. “Let’s not forget about the prime location of Southern Sun Rosebank, perfectly positioned just two blocks away from The Rosebank Mall and Gautrain station,” hotel management said.

“This positions the hotel as a top contender for conferencing venue of choice in Rosebank.” In addition, nine adaptable event venues with space to host everything from intimate boardroom meetings to large-scale seminars, as well as elegant black-tie events and special occasions for up to 300 guests ensure it is one of the best-equipped and most versatile hotel conference venues in Johannesburg. “We saved the best for last – who can resist a pamper session at the Camelot day spa where you can indulge in treatments just seconds from your room? You’ll leave feeling rejuvenated, detoxed, relaxed and a little spoiled for choice with the wide range of massages, body treatments, facials, manicures and pedicures,” hotel management said.