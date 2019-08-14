Lieutenant Gillian Malouw in her submariner’s leather jacket.

Gillian Malouw knew she wanted to be in the navy by the time she was in Grade 9. Growing up the third of four children raised by her mom and her gran, she joined the Sea Cadets in Grade 7. By the time she finished matric, she was determined to join the navy, except the navy never responded. So, she took an enforced gap year. The next year she applied again. This time she pestered the recruiting officers to make sure the application she had posted arrived. It had. Today Lieutenant (SAN) Malouw, 28, is the only woman submarine officer in Africa.

It’s been a long journey that began at the sea cadets in Port Elizabeth.

“They’re a youth organisation,” Malouw explains, “run along military lines with ranks, drills, naval terms. I learnt to sail, to canoe and to row, outdoors stuff like hiking and camping, I learn a lot about leadership.”

She’d joined after her aunt had encouraged her mom to send Malouw to the cadets to join her cousins who were already there. Malouw’s older cousin left shortly afterwards, when she finished school, to join the navy. She became an officer and today’s she’s a commander. It was this, most of all, that convinced Malouw to do the same: she wanted to join the navy and become an officer but not any officer, a combat officer destined for a life at sea.

While Malouw was on officer’s course in Gordon’s Bay, the seed was sown when members of the submarine service came to talk to the candidates about life beneath the ocean, but it was only while she was studying for her B.Mil degree at the Military Academy in Saldhana that she got to spend time on the SAS Queen Modjadji, one of the navy’s three Heroine class submarines.

Those 24 hours on board, while two prospective submarine commanders were put through their paces, sealed it for her. She was determined to become a submarine combat officer, but first she would have to graduate from the academy with her degree in military technology and defence management, qualify as a combat officer in Simon’s Town and then go to sea to qualify as a watch keeper and navigator.

She did all this going to sea first with the mine counter measures flotilla on board the SAS Umhloti and then to the frigate SAS Spioenkop, which included a three-month voyage up the Indian Ocean, calling in at Mauritius, Madagascar and Sri Lanka before docking in India alongside 70 other warships as part of the biennial international fleet review before participating in Exercise Ibsamar V with Brazilian and Indian warships.

Lieutenant Gillian Malouw poses in the rain with some of the officers of the SA Navy submarine SAS Manthatisi.





“It’s difficult to describe what it’s like being among all those different navies and then having the opportunity as a junior officer to take part in full scale exercises to put the theory you have learnt into practice.

“By the time I got back it was time to prepare for my bridge watch keeping board and then to start qualifying on submarines, which would be a process of three boards, culminating in me being able to stand my own watches on board, while we were submerged or on the surface.”

The boards were a series of daunting examinations, the last of which were overseen by the commanding officer of the submarine squadron, two submarine commanding officers and one executive officer. There is no room for error.

“You have these senior officers asking you real time questions, it’s you alone, it is very different and very stressful compared to conventional exams. You have to look all these senior people in the eye and answer them with confidence. They have to be able to trust that you can make the decisions when you’re on watch, because when you’re the officer on watch, you have the lives of everyone on board in your hands.”

Her first posting as a sub lieutenant combat officer was to SAS Queen Modjadji in 2016, becoming the only female submarine combat officer in Africa. Two years later, now as a full lieutenant (SAN) she was posted to SAS Manthatisi, as assistant operations officer. As such she is responsible for the navigation of the boat with the operations officer.

The 45-person crew work a two-watch cycle, which means half the crew is on duty while the other half is off, while they are at sea, which can last for anything up to three weeks between resupplies, much of which will be underwater.

“There isn’t much space, it’s like a long pipe with no windows. There is a section with 14 bunks on one side and 17 on the other. When you stand in the alley way between them, you can’t stretch your hands out fully. You can’t come on board with a suitcase full of clothing,” she laughs.

Lieutenant Gillian Malouw atop the conning tower of SAS Manthatisi.





Only the senior submarine qualified crew get their own bunks - the rest have to share in what is known as a hot bunking system. Malouw has her own and when she is not on watch, she’ll probably be on her bunk, reading a book or watching a film on her tablet.

“There’s no signal when we are submerged and none where we go out to sea either.”

Life on board is strange to outsiders, she admits. “People often remark when they come on board as part of tours that it is cramped and not suitable for women, but I’ve never seen it that way.

“I’ve got a place where I sleep and a place where I work. You’re in the face of everyone on board,” she says, but wouldn’t have it any other way.

Malouw isn’t the first woman to serve in the submarine squadron, there have been female ratings, but never a female combat officer. She is currently on course for the second part of her functional training for combat officers.

One day she might make history all over again - as the first woman in the world to command her own submarine.

