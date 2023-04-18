Sun International donation has Soweto Basketball Academy shooting for the stars

Johannesburg - With the growing popularity of basketball at school level, Sun International has stepped in to assist the Soweto Basketball Academy with a R200,000 sponsorship of 40 brand new sneakers, three Acer laptops and non-perishable food items to help the young players not only shoot the hoops, but shoot for the stars. Founded in 2013, the Academy has grown from a team of seven children with one basketball, to more than 350 players, across five different junior National Basketball Association (NBA) teams.

The Non-Profit Organisation provides a basketball programme to the children and youth of Soweto and surrounding areas, in the form of recreation and life skills training. Sun International’s SED Manager, Heidi Edson said inclusion was also a focus, with 45% of its players being female. “One of our core Socio-Economic Development focuses is Education, Arts and Sports and with partners in our surrounding communities, we aim to nurture talent from a young age to foster education and community development. As Soweto Basketball Academy is doing just this, we are thrilled to play a role in them further developing young talent and uplifting communities,” said Edson.

The Soweto Basketball Academy consists of youth from various secondary schools in Soweto, including Morrris Isaacson High School, Thlatlogang High School and Thubelihle High School. Supplied image. “The sneakers were the highlight for the kids – especially as they were given to those that did not have proper shoes to play in, who were mostly girls.” Founder of Soweto Basketball Academy, Monwabisi Dlamini said having new, good quality, shoes to play in gave the young players a confidence boost. “Our U15 girls won the Tsietie Mashinini Basketball tournament, the very first tournament they played in with their new kicks. It is amazing how one small change like new shoes has impacted the confidence, dedication and work ethic of a young athlete,” he said.

Edson added that the NPO’s office staff now have laptops, and were able to perform administrative work digitally for the first time. “Being elevated to the digital era means we can operate more professionally and we are also able to help our athletes with school related tasks that require a PC. “The interest in basketball is widespread and brings people together, and it is encouraging to see the youth of Soweto, as well as more girls, engaged in healthy regimes that promote teamwork and life skill development,” she said.