Johannesburg - One suspect was killed while another was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after a robbery at an electronics store at Randburg’s Cresta Mall, police said.
Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathaphelo Peters said police officers shot dead a suspect near New Canada in Soweto after the mall robbery.
“Earlier this afternoon police were alerted of a robbery at an electronics store at Cresta Mall in Randburg. It is reported that a group of men entered the store and stole several electronics/appliances. The robbers allegedly fired shots as they fled, resulting in one security guard being wounded and rushed to hospital,” she said.
Footage posted on crime activist Yusuf Abramjee’s social media account shows that a mall security guard was shot in the arm. The video shows the bleeding security guard being taken away by another, seeking medical attention.
