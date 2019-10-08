Suspect killed, another arrested after robbery at Cresta Mall









Cresta Shopping Centre. Picture: Facebook Johannesburg - One suspect was killed while another was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after a robbery at an electronics store at Randburg’s Cresta Mall, police said. Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathaphelo Peters said police officers shot dead a suspect near New Canada in Soweto after the mall robbery. “Earlier this afternoon police were alerted of a robbery at an electronics store at Cresta Mall in Randburg. It is reported that a group of men entered the store and stole several electronics/appliances. The robbers allegedly fired shots as they fled, resulting in one security guard being wounded and rushed to hospital,” she said. Footage posted on crime activist Yusuf Abramjee’s social media account shows that a mall security guard was shot in the arm. The video shows the bleeding security guard being taken away by another, seeking medical attention. Cresta shooting: Security guard wounded. pic.twitter.com/1VXV7FKq0Z — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 8, 2019





“A shootout ensued and one suspect was declared dead on the scene, one arrested and one managed to evade arrest and is still on the run with police hot on his heels,” said Peters.





Police said one firearm was recovered in the vehicle and said it would be sent for ballistic testing to establish links to previous crimes.





Peters said police had recovered some of the stolen appliances and electronics in the Nissan NP200 and said the police were still on the hunt for the VW Polo hatchback, which was seen heading in the Pimville direction.





Gauteng’s provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela applauded the vigilance of the police that led to the swift apprehension of the suspects.





IOL

Peters said police activated a ‘lookout’ for the suspects two vehicles, a Nissan NP200 and white VW Polo hatchback. She said members of the Anti-Gang Unit spotted the suspects on the highway in a Nissan NP200 and gave chase.