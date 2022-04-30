Suspected arsonist strikes again as reward is now being offered for information which could lead to an arrest

Johannesburg - A no questions cash reward is now on offer for information that leads to the arrest of a suspected arsonist who has struck again this week. This time the suspected arsonist hit twice on the same night in the Johannesburg north suburb of Orchards.

Story continues below Advertisment

A suburb he hasn’t targeted before. And he did this despite security companies in the area being on high alert with drones and helicopters on standby. “Any information that we can get on the ground right now, that leads to an arrest we will give R5,000 on the spot,” branch manager for Fidelity services group, Josh Nel, said.

The company is also offering a reward of R100,000 for information that leads to a conviction. The latest incident happened about 10.30 on Sunday evening when a homeowner was alerted to an intruder on his property after his alarm was triggered. Scenes from a helicopter best show the houses that have been set alight, allegedly by an arsonist in the leafy suburbs of Houghton, Rosebank, Bryanston and others. Over the last year more than 10 expensive houses have been burned down in these areas. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) “I looked through the window, and I saw a person and I immediately told my wife to press the panic button, which she had in her hand,” said the homeowner who didn’t want to give his name.

Story continues below Advertisment

It was after the security company arrived to check the property that they smelt smoke and discovered a hole in their curtain. A check of a security camera revealed the image of a man trying to set the curtains alight with matches. It is believed that the suspect then jumped the wall and spent several hours waiting in the garden of the neighbour’s house. Then in the early hours of Monday morning he broke in.

Story continues below Advertisment

The owner of the house woke about 2.30 in the morning to the smell of fire. When he came to open the door, he discovered that the key had been taken from the lock. He was able to escape via another route. “The key was on the side table, which I am pretty sure he did deliberately in an attempt to thwart me from getting out of that door,” said the owner who also wanted to remain anonymous.

Story continues below Advertisment

Having discovered that the house was on fire, the owner then tried to use a hosepipe to douse the flames only to find it had been cut. “This guy is more than just an arsonist, he has no value of life. Because this could have easily gone wrong. What if I had taken medication and was in a deep sleep. Anything could have gone wrong.” Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading through the entire house but still, two rooms were badly damaged. Further investigation revealed that as in previous break-ins the suspect had helped himself to the fridge, eating some strawberries and drinking a beer.

South Africa – Johannesburg – 21 April 2022 – Scenes from a helicopter best show the houses that have been set alight, allegedly by an arsonist in the leafy suburbs of Houghton, Rosebank, Bryanston and others. Over the last year more than 10 expensive houses have been burned down in these areas. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) There is also CCTV footage, taken two days before the attacks, that residents in the area believe is the man. What they show is a well-dressed black man in his 20s calmly walking through a neighbouring property. They suspected that he was on a recce. “I even sent a WhatsApp message to our neighbour and said how he seems excited and seems to do a little jig at the end of the camera footage,” said the owner of the house that experienced the most damage that night.

These attacks come three weeks after the suspected arsonist’s last known attack where he set fire to a large house in lower Houghton. The elderly homeowner was only saved when a security guard broke down the door to the room that he had been locked in. The arsonist had also allegedly beaten him up. The latest two attacks bring the number of suspected arson events to 16. They have occurred mainly in suburbs like Hyde Park, Rosebank, Benmore and Craighall Park. It is believed to be the work of one man, whose modus operandi includes breaking into large houses and spending hours on the property eating food out of the fridge, urinating in bins before setting a fire. Recently however he appears to have become more violent. He has targeted elderly residents, beating them up and locking them in rooms after setting his fires.