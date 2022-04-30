Suspected arsonist strikes again as reward is now being offered for information which could lead to an arrest

Johannesburg - A no questions cash reward is now on offer for information that leads to the arrest of a suspected arsonist who has struck again this week.
This time the suspected arsonist hit twice on the same night in the Johannesburg north suburb of Orchards.
A suburb he hasn’t targeted before.
And he did this despite security companies in the area being on high alert with drones and helicopters on standby.
“Any information that we can get on the ground right now, that leads to an arrest we will give R5,000 on the spot,” branch manager for Fidelity services group, Josh Nel, said.
Nail the rail arsonists: Convict must piemp taxi bosses behind Metrorail fire attacks
KZN Floods: Farmers lose millions in crop and infrastructure damage
Arson suspected as more than ten luxury homes burn down in leafy Joburg suburbs
72-hour action plan activated after farmer and wife perish in fire
Floods ravage livelihoods of KZN sugar cane growers
The company is also offering a reward of R100,000 for information that leads to a conviction.
The latest incident happened about 10.30 on Sunday evening when a homeowner was alerted to an intruder on his property after his alarm was triggered.
“I looked through the window, and I saw a person and I immediately told my wife to press the panic button, which she had in her hand,” said the homeowner who didn’t want to give his name.
It was after the security company arrived to check the property that they smelt smoke and discovered a hole in their curtain. A check of a security camera revealed the image of a man trying to set the curtains alight with matches.
It is believed that the suspect then jumped the wall and spent several hours waiting in the garden of the neighbour’s house.
Then in the early hours of Monday morning he broke in.
The owner of the house woke about 2.30 in the morning to the smell of fire.
When he came to open the door, he discovered that the key had been taken from the lock. He was able to escape via another route.
“The key was on the side table, which I am pretty sure he did deliberately in an attempt to thwart me from getting out of that door,” said the owner who also wanted to remain anonymous.
Having discovered that the house was on fire, the owner then tried to use a hosepipe to douse the flames only to find it had been cut.
“This guy is more than just an arsonist, he has no value of life. Because this could have easily gone wrong. What if I had taken medication and was in a deep sleep. Anything could have gone wrong.”
Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading through the entire house but still, two rooms were badly damaged. Further investigation revealed that as in previous break-ins the suspect had helped himself to the fridge, eating some strawberries and drinking a beer.
There is also CCTV footage, taken two days before the attacks, that residents in the area believe is the man.
What they show is a well-dressed black man in his 20s calmly walking through a neighbouring property. They suspected that he was on a recce.
“I even sent a WhatsApp message to our neighbour and said how he seems excited and seems to do a little jig at the end of the camera footage,” said the owner of the house that experienced the most damage that night.
These attacks come three weeks after the suspected arsonist’s last known attack where he set fire to a large house in lower Houghton. The elderly homeowner was only saved when a security guard broke down the door to the room that he had been locked in.
The arsonist had also allegedly beaten him up. The latest two attacks bring the number of suspected arson events to 16. They have occurred mainly in suburbs like Hyde Park, Rosebank, Benmore and Craighall Park.
It is believed to be the work of one man, whose modus operandi includes breaking into large houses and spending hours on the property eating food out of the fridge, urinating in bins before setting a fire. Recently however he appears to have become more violent. He has targeted elderly residents, beating them up and locking them in rooms after setting his fires.
Police and various security companies are doubling their efforts to catch the suspect before he strikes again.
Police have formed a provincial task team.
“We have got our focus areas, we've got our profiling and it is a case of executing the operation on a nightly basis,” Nel said.