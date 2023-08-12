Taxi strike was no laughing matter as the lives of thousands of ordinary people were massively disrupted

Johannesburg - Comedian and actor Siv Ngesi took a video posted by TikToker MrSub_DJ (who has conveniently since deleted his account) and reposted it on his own micro-media blogging site formerly known as Twitter. MrSub_DJ filmed himself gleefully commenting that the taxi strike had cleared Cape Town of traffic. In fact, he mused, Capetonians should find a way of keeping them on strike more often if not even permanently, because then life would be better for all.

The rub, of course, is that it wouldn’t be better for all, only for those privileged enough to not have to use the taxis and/or live on the outskirts of Cape Town due to the toxic legacy of spatial apartheid. This week the lives of tens of thousands of ordinary people – all of them Capetonians – were massively disrupted because of the strike and the stand-off that ensued with the local government. It was lawless, it was terrifying. Five people lost their lives. MrSub_DJ might not have been as overtly racist as Adam Catzavelos or Penny Sparrow, but the sentiments he shared certainly put him in the same WhatsApp group. Thanks to Ngesi creating a wider audience for MrSub_DJ’s video-ed musings, the TikToker attracted a lot of deserved ire from people who didn’t share his sanguine view of life with most of Cape Town’s population.