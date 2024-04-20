Teacher collapses and dies at Gauteng school

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the vibrant halls of Bophelong Secondary School in Vanderbijlpark were enveloped in a sombre pall, as news of a beloved educator's sudden passing reverberated through the corridors. The school community, still grappling with the shock of the tragedy, mourned the loss of a dedicated teacher whose commitment and passion had left an indelible mark on countless students.

April 18 began like any other, with the promising hum of students bustling to their classes and teachers preparing for another day of learning. Yet, amidst the routine, an ominous cloud loomed undetected, heralding a profound sorrow that would soon descend upon the school. According to Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane, the teacher, whose name has been held, reported to work on Thursday morning and passed by the principal’s office to greet him. “However, as the staff morning meeting was about to commence, he was not there. The school’s administrator allegedly found the teacher lying next to his car.