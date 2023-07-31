Tech company launches first retail laptop library in South Africa

Johannesburg - South Africa has its first retail laptop library, thanks to TechMarkit. The company has announced the launch of its new Laptop Library Programme aimed at providing anyone who needs to use a laptop with free access to one, subject to a nominal refundable deposit. TechMarkit’s innovative Laptop Library programme, an essentially free service, is the first of its kind in the country in a retail space and forms part of the company’s commitment to make technology accessible to everyone by removing the cost barrier.

Having a laptop is now considered essential to education and any workplace. TechMarkit CEO David Hirsch said the Laptop Library service was available to anyone. “If you need to complete an assignment but do not have access to personal computers at home or your child has a project/homework to complete at home but no laptop of their own to work on, or if you only have one laptop and more than one person needs to use it at the same time. Or maybe you are one of the unfortunates whose laptop been stolen, and you are waiting for insurance to pay out or need to save to buy a new one? TechMarkit’s Laptop Library will tide you over,” he said. If your laptop has gone in for repairs, this is the perfect solution to ensure you don’t skip a beat, he added.

So, how does it work? Similar to the old school library concept where you could check a book out for a week, through TechMarkit’s Laptop Library Programme, customers will have the opportunity to ‘borrow’ a laptop for a week. All you need to do is visit TechMarkit’s Rosebank Mall store, pay your nominal R500 refundable deposit, complete the lending form, and take the laptop home. Return it on the stipulated date to TechMarkit’s Rosebank Mall store and your R500 deposit will be refunded.

TechMarkit is committed to not only the environment and the circular economy but to empowering people. The Laptop Library Programme will help to level the playing field, ensuring people have access to the tools they need to succeed. “We believe that education is a fundamental right, and every student deserves the opportunity to access technology that will support their learning and enable them to succeed. The Laptop Library Programme is our way of contributing to the community and supporting students who are facing financial difficulties and anyone who needs access to a laptop for whatever reason,” said Hirsch. TechMarkit’s technicians have refurbished laptops that are available for anyone to borrow. Each laptop comes preloaded with either Windows or Chrome OS. In addition, Office Suite will be preloaded on to the Windows devices and Google Workspace for the Chrome devices.