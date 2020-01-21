Teen activist aims to inspire climate change responsiblity









Ayakha Melithafa It was Nokulunga Sophazi-Melithafa’s teenage daughter who taught her about the ravages of climate change as drought threatened her family’s income. “She always said that as I’m a farmer, she would make me understand a lot of things about the drought,” said Sophazi-Melithafa, of her daughter Ayakha, a 17-year-old climate activist. “I still had this stereotypical thinking that drought comes from God. but she told me, ‘No, Mom, there’s a reason and it’s because of the way we’ve been using the planet that was given to us. That’s why we are encountering so many challenges.’ She made me understand.” Tonight, Ayakha, who lives in Eerste River, and her mother will fly to Davos, Switzerland after the World Economic Forum (WEF) invited Ayakha to attend its annual talks. Ayakha is set to represent SA alongside eight other youth activists from around the world, including Sweden’s Greta Thunberg.

The teenager is part of the Project 90 by 2030 YouLead initiative and acts as a recruitment official for the African Climate Alliance.

Last September, together with Thunberg and 14 other children, aged between 8 and 17, Ayakha submitted a groundbreaking 100-page legal complaint to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child. They allege that UN member states’ failure to tackle the climate crisis constitutes a violation of child rights.

In Davos, Sophazi-Melithafa is attending as guardian as her daughter, a Grade 12 student at the Centre for Science and Technology in Khayelitsha, is a minor.

“I’m very proud of her,” she said, adding with a gentle laugh, “I think I’m more excited than she is because I don’t have as much pressure as she does.

“Most of our worries are about the cold and I’m just hoping we have enough warm clothes.”

Her daughter, she said, was fiercely determined. “She is that type of person. You knew she’s going to achieve a lot. She’s a person who is focused and when she wants to do something she does it.

“There’s an African proverb that it takes a village to raise a child. That’s true for my daughter. There’s a lot of people who contributed to her being who she is.

“I’m just happy she’s been able to be noticed for her effort and for her to be getting this platform. I know she will use it for good.

“I’m just hoping there will be more awareness, that the government will really hear the struggle she is fighting for.

“Climate change affects everyone. It’s not just one person, or one country, it’s a global problem that affects the poorest the most. In our community, people used to say, ‘What’s this thing your daughter is talking about?’ Now they’re changing the question and asking, ‘What can we do to be part of reversing this whole situation?’. It’s really amazing.”

Ayakha recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Backabuddy to cover her and her mother’s incidental costs in Davos, which were too high for the family to manage, but she raised only half of the R50000 required.

The WEF is funding their airfare and accommodation costs. “We didn’t get the whole amount and we will just have to improvise where we can,” said Sophazi-Melithafa.

“Ayakha represents a movement for change that is calling on world leaders to exercise political will towards ambitious climate change. This young woman has taken up the responsibility we all have as citizens of our country, to ‘do something’,” wrote Natalie Geyser, a climate justice activist and communications specialist at Project 90 by 2030, on the online Backabuddy page.

For Ayakha, Davos “is an opportunity to bring the voices of local youth, who will be some of the most affected by climate breakdown, to the global climate crisis discussion”, Geyser said.

“She also hopes to inspire social and climate activism in her community back home, put pressure on big emitters to stop blocking global climate action, exert pressure on South Africa to reduce its own emissions and encourage South African leaders and policymakers to lead Africa into pushing the world towards ambitious climate action,” said Geyser.

Sophazi-Melithafa agreed. “My daughter is not talking about theory, she is talking about what she has seen. My farming neighbours who we are well-off have systems in place to curb the drought.

“But we depend entirely on the rain and if it doesn’t rain, we really struggle. The poor and marginalised are the first to be hit by the results of climate change.”

This week, for the first time ever, over 750 global experts identified the climate crisis and environmental threats as the top five most likely global risks in the WEF’s annual Global Risks Survey.

These were extreme weather events, the failure of climate-change mitigation and adaptation, human-made environmental damage and disasters, major biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse and natural disasters.

The Saturday Star