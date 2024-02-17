Teen arrested for shooting principal

A Grade 6 learner at Primrose Primary School, Germiston, has been arrested for allegedly shooting his principal yesterday morning. Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed sadness over the incident.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the principal of the school was allegedly shot by a Grade 6 learner and that disciplinary action would be taken against the learner. “The incident has been reported to have occurred on Friday morning, when the principal noticed learners sitting in the foyer and told them to take out their workbooks to study. “The Grade 6 learner allegedly mumbled in response, but the principal ignored him. The principal saw the learner again near the staff room, which is when he was unfortunately shot by him with a firearm.

“He was eventually rushed to a local hospital for treatment and is now recovering from his injuries,” Mabona said. The department announced that it plans to provide psychosocial support and counselling to individuals affected at the school, emphasising the community's efforts to heal and address the underlying concerns of this incident. “Our psycho-social support unit is scheduled to visit the school on Monday to provide required counselling and trauma support. Employee wellness will also help the principal and teachers recover from this distressing incident.

“Indeed, we are taken aback by the nature of this incident and how it transpired, and we strongly discourage such misconduct in our schools. “We shall take the appropriate disciplinary action against the learner while simultaneously tracking the principal’s condition to ensure that he returns to full health. Our motivation is to encourage parents not to stop teaching their children discipline,” Mabona said. In addition, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

The firearm is believed to belong to the learner’s parents. SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the circumstances surrounding the shooting were unknown. “Police have launched an investigation to determine the origin of the firearm, which has been seized by police, and the learner is expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of attempted murder,” Nevhuhulwi said.