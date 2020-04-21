Telephone counselling centres inundated with distressed callers during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Lifeline South Africa has seen up to a 500% increase in calls from distressed and troubled individuals since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. The national telephone counselling centre, with regional branches in cities across the country, said the spike in requests for assistance for a range of psychological and emotional issues occurred when the nation went into a lockdown at the end of last month. “It’s been absolute madness,” Lifeline South Africa chief executive Molefi Takalo told The Saturday Star. He explained that prior to Covid-19, they would usually receive around 1200 to 1500 calls per day but since then, the number has increased to an average of about 4000. “By the end of the first week of the lockdown, we were receiving 8400 calls per day.” Takalo said that while the counselling centre had been inundated with calls from people experiencing a range of emotions exacerbated by Covid-19, an overwhelming majority are those seeking assistance for domestic violence-related issues. “The pandemic has definitely worsened the scourge of violence against women in South Africa and as a result, our Stop Gender Violence helpline has been the busiest one by far. “It has been around 80% of all our calls across the country, with mostly women calling in seeking assistance.” Molefi explained that the lockdown had seen people being forced to confront their demons, with nowhere to hide from their problems. “Many people are facing uncertainty and a loss of income because of the virus and some of them turn to violence as an outlet for their emotions.” When dealing with intimate partners, Molefi said their trained counsellors first assess if the caller’s life is at risk and help them get in touch with law enforcement authorities and shelters if possible, before they offer them counselling.

Meanwhile, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) also said they had been inundated by calls relating to domestic violence calls but said that this didn’t consist of the majority of their pleas for help. “Many people are in lockdown with their families which can easily cause conflict,” Sadag director Cassey Chambers said.

She said they had also seen a spike in the amount of calls per day as well as a significant increase in interactions with them on social media and WhatsApp, with between 5000 to 15000 people logging onto Sadag’s Facebook chat on a daily basis. “When the first deaths were confirmed, we saw a spike in calls. “I think that this was when the reality hit that Covid 19 is not just the flu.”

Both Lifeline South Africa as well as Sadag had also been contacted for assistance with locating food parcels. In these cases, the counselling services rely on their database of contacts which they refer callers to. They both listed people experiencing emotions ranging from depression, stress, panic, trauma, fear, nervousness, uncertainty, irrationality and irritability. Many callers have also called for help with dealing with insomnia, eating disorders and other emotional instabilities.

“The virus is the source of many of these problems,” said Molefi. Despite the valuable services that these counselling centres are offering South Africans during these challenging times, the increase in callers has made it difficult for them to cope with their limited resources. “We are still operating with the same capacity we had before the pandemic even though we are dealing with many more people,” said Molefi.

He said that they desperately needed to hire more counsellors and even those who volunteer and receive the necessary training would need to be paid a stipend.

“We also have to improve our infrastructure to cope with the overload.” With the country experiencing arguably the worst conditions since apartheid, the need for counselling from a distance can be considered a somewhat essential service. “People’s lives can be saved by just talking to us,” stressed Molefi. He offered some hope to distressed South Africans.

“The lockdown will eventually end and people’s lives will continue. This is all temporary and treatment for the virus will be found.”





How to contact Lifeline South Africa:

Stop Gender Violence helpline: 0800150150

Trauma and crisis helpline: 0861322322

National HIV/Aids helpline: 0800012322

How to contact Sadag:

0800121314

All helplines are toll free.

If you would like to donate to Lifeline South Africa:

Bank Details:

Account holder: Lifeline South Africa

Account number: 1925032558

Bank: Nedbank

Branch: Bedfordview

Branch Code: 195505

The Saturday Star