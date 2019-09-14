Liyaqat ‘Lee’ Mentoor. Picture: Facebook

In two weeks’ time the family of Liyaqat “Lee” Mentoor are hoping his killer will finally reveal where he dumped the body of the 3-year-old. Onke Hartin Mashinini was found guilty on charges of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice in South Gauteng High Court yesterday.

His sentencing has been set for September 25.

“Now he needs to talk,” said the family’s representative Estelle Delport, “and we are still hoping that he will say something before sentencing.”

But Mashinini has kept silent as to what really happened to Lee when he disappeared almost 18 months ago.

In court, Mashinini repeated what he had told police shortly after the boy’s disappearance. He claimed on the day of Lee’s disappearance he was babysitting the boy and had walked with him to his grandmother’s house. Outside the house, two people claiming to be a relative of Lee bundled him into a car and drove off.

But the court didn’t believe him.

The court also heard that DNA results confirmed that traces of Lee’s blood was found at the accused’s home.

“There was no emotion when he was found guilty. He sat composed with no remorse. Just arrogant,” said Delport.

Mashinini was also found guilty of an unrelated armed robbery.

But even if Mashinini continues to refuse to reveal where he left Lee’s body, the family said they would continue to search. Delport feels the body might even be at Mashinini’s home, a site where there had been renovations.

“People can hide things under cement, and the police need to go back there,” she added.

Police have told Delport that they will continue to search for Lee.

Who will also be searching is private investigator Wendy Pascoe, who from the start was chasing leads in the hours after Lee’s disappearance when there was still hope he would be found alive.

Yesterday, shortly after Mashinini was found guilty, Pascoe was back in the area where Lee’s body is suspected to have been dumped. This time she was following a lead, searching a site near Roodekrans, in Roodepoort.

“I am not going to give up, we have some solid leads but it takes time,” she said.

There have been several past searches which involved various units of the police and community. These men and women had always been at the ready to join search parties in the hope of finding the boy.

