Tension mounts in Mozambique following the detention of South African journalists

In a troubling escalation of tensions within Mozambique, two South African journalists from the News Central television channel have been arrested while carrying out their duties. Bongani Siziba and camera operator Sbonelo Mkhasibe were detained on Thursday, November 14, 2024, amidst a national crisis sparked by the recent elections that have declared the ruling Frelimo party as the victor, with an alarming majority of over 70 percent amidst accusations of electoral misconduct.

News Central TV says its South African news correspondent, veteran journalist Bongani Siziba and camera operator Sbonelo Mkhasibe have been detained in Mozambique. Picture: Facebook News of their arrest reached IOL on Thursday, prompting immediate concerns for their safety. Kayode Akintemi, the chief executive of the Lagos-based news station, confirmed that the duo was apprehended while reporting on significant developments in the capital, Maputo. “Our colleagues were detained while conducting their professional duties as journalists, reporting on unfolding events within the country. Despite our efforts, we have been unable to establish direct contact with them since their arrest,” Akintemi stated, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding their situation. The journalists’ detention comes at a time when unrest and political instability have severely affected Mozambique's reputation, particularly following the recent elections.

Meanwhile, the conditions at the Lebombo border post, a critical junction for trade between South Africa and Mozambique, have become increasingly worrisome, characterised by a cycle of partial closures and re-openings that has raised flags among local political and economic stakeholders. The Border Management Authority (BMA) confirmed the partial reopening of the Lebombo border on Thursday, allowing cargo trucks to commence operations despite ongoing protests related to the elections. BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi reassured that the authority remains vigilant, ensuring the processing of individuals and cargo has resumed. “The Maputo corridor is a very important corridor for trade, but when we are faced with situations we are able to divert cargo processing,” Mogotsi explained, referring to alternative routes to manage the traffic disruption.

In reaction to the reopening, ActionSA member of the Mpumalanga legislature, Thoko Mashiane, praised the proactive measures taken by MEC Jackie Macie and the Port Management Committee, commending their efforts to minimise the impact of Mozambique’s instability on South Africa. “MEC Macie’s commitment to supporting the Port Management Committee demonstrates a clear intention to safeguard South Africans from recent political instability,” Mashiane said. Although welcome, she stressed the urgent need for long-term solutions to prevent ongoing border disruptions, which have severe implications for cross-border economic activities vital to the region's economy.

At a recent BMA Conference and Expo, Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, emphasised the importance of collaboration to resolve the ongoing backlog of cargo at the border post. “The BMA has embraced the need for collaboration, exemplified recently through the two-day strategic alignment workshop between the BMA and the South African Revenue Service,” he remarked. During her keynote address at the BMA Conference and Expo on Wednesday, Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber said a collaborative approach is needed to clear the backlog of cargo at the border post.