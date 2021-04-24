Thando makes her Thabooty talk as radio's latest ’IT’ girl

She has her own swimsuit label, she’s an actress and hosts of one of Joburg’s, if not South Africa’s, biggest radio shows but Thando “Thabooty” Thabethe has her sight set on even bigger things.

“I really want to grow at the station and create a groundbreaking show. The team brings a young, fun and sexy element which didn’t exist before. The team and I also have very good chemistry and what we do is so authentic. It’s been a lot of fun. It’s a different environment,” said Thabethe.

The 30-year-old actress recently took over the reins from DJ Fresh on 947’s afternoon drive-time show and took to it like a duck to water. Thabooty is of course no stranger to radio, having worked for the likes of UJFM, YFM and 5FM over the 11 year she has been in the industry.

The announcement that Thabooty would be the new host of the drive-time show was met with much fanfare and fans went gaga. She herself added to the hype with her social media countdowns and provocative posts in the build up to the big day.

“Because I own a swimsuit range, I have to wear the swimsuit. Thabooty is a play on my surname and the booty. I celebrate my body. I work hard on it.

“It was nice to see how people reacted to the news. I think I am the youngest person to host a drive-time show in the country,” she said.

While she’s still “figuring it out”, Thabooty said the generosity of Joburgers continued to be the best part of her show.

“The listeners now are the most interactive I have ever had. They are very fun and very giving. Always willing to lend a helping hand.”

When she’s not behind the microphone or the camera, Thando loves to travel.

“My favourite holiday destinations are the Maldives, Thailand and New York. I would actually like to take my acting and broadcasting international,” said Thabooty, hinting at future plans.

But for now, she hits the gym daily and tries to get to bed by 9pm each night but not before stopping by her mom’s house to raid the fridge when she tires of Uber Eats.

“For the last month I have been living off Uber Eats. But, I bought my mom a place in the estate next to mine so I often go there to eat. That was a smart move on my part,” she said with a laugher.

Thando said one of the key elements of her show was something called “Yes Day” where whatever the listeners ask for on that day, the team endeavours to make it happen.

“Like you can ask for a car and we will do our best to make it happen. You can’t say no. I like the fact that despite the times we are living in, the time for giving never stops.”

Thabooty, who is very active on Twitter, said the digital age makes it possible for her to stay connected to people.

“For me it’s about continuing the conversation, even when I leave the studio or the film set. I still want to connect with people.”

She juggles her time between the studio, the film set, the gym, corporate gigs and mom’s kitchen but admits she wouldn't have it any other way.

“No day is ever the same. I do try to cook on weekends though when I have a little more time.”

The Saturday Star