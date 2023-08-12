The 702 Walk the Talk is set to make its return at the Cradle of Humankind

Johannesburg - After a three-year hiatus, one of Joburg most loved events, the 702 Walk the Talk, is back. This year, the event will be hosted in Maropeng at the Cradle of Humankind and takes place on August 20. It also marks the 22nd instalment of the 702 Walk the Talk, which has become a beloved tradition in Gauteng, attracting thousands of participants each year.

This year, participation will be capped at 20 000 walkers. At its peak in 2019 and before the pandemic, Walk The Talk had 50K participants. 702 Station Manager Mzoxolo Jojwana said on its return as a live event, Walk the Talk offers an incredible opportunity for 702-landers to explore the breath-taking beauty of the Cradle of Humankind while also experiencing the warm hospitality and enterprising spirit of the local community. Participants of all ages and fitness levels are invited to join in this exciting event, which combines physical activity with a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of the region. Walkers will have the chance to immerse themselves in the stunning landscapes, discover the fascinating history of the Cradle of Humankind, and indulge in a wide variety of family oriented activities. The Cradle of Humankind, a Unesco World Heritage Site, is renowned for its significant archaeological discoveries and its role in unravelling the mysteries of human evolution.

Head of Destination Marketing and Communication at the Gauteng Tourism Authority, Barba Gaoganediwe, said by hosting Walk the Talk in Maropeng, participants will have the unique opportunity to walk in the footsteps of our ancestors and connect with the rich history of our species. 702 presenters will host walkers, and there will be live music at the finishing point. Registration for Walk the Talk is now open, and participants can choose between three routes catering to all abilities and ages. Whether opting for the 3km walk, which is designed to be wheelchair friendly, parents with prams and those with children, the 5km stroll, or the 8km challenge, you can walk at your own pace and enjoy the breath-taking scenery.