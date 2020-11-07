The annual Walk The Talk race goes virtual

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOBURGERS are lacing up their walking shoes as they prepare for the annual 702 Walk The Talk and not even Covid-19 will stop them from clocking their steps target tomorrow. After 19 years of annually hosting some 50 000 walkers in the city of Joburg, the iconic event has been forced to go virtual in 2020. And you can do it from the comfort of your home or garden. Organisers said there have been many virtual firsts this year, and the walk, one of the biggest events on the Johannesburg calendar, will go ahead to show the unbreakable spirit of the city. National Marketing and Events Manager at Primedia Broadcasting, Alexia Poulos, said the 702 Walk The Talk turns words into action in support of people affected by Covid-19. “702’s Walk The Talk event is a wellknown highlight on the Johannesburg events calendar. Since its inception 19 year ago, it has grown into the largest mass participation event in the Southern hemisphere with up to 60 000 participants.

“Annually, it inspires a sense of community and camaraderie as people flock to the closed-off streets of Johannesburg. The event also inspired the brand-new 702 positioning: #Letswalkthetalk,” she said.

The station said it started this walk with a clear mandate and that was to bring communities together.

“Neighbours, colleagues, families and friends take to the streets of Joburg to celebrate personal and country milestones or to walk for a cause. This year, we will not be gathering in our masses, but we will be walking with purpose.

“We dedicate the 2020 edition of the 702 Walk The Talk to those who were directly and indirectly affected by Covid. We will be celebrating feel good stories as well as honouring our frontline health workers and giving names to those who lost their lives,” said Poullos.

Station manager, Thabisile Mbete, said Covid-19 has put an end to all mass participation events, however, 702 is once again calling on people to Walk The Talk with the station.

“We decided to still do the event, but this year, we are doing it virtually and in support of those affected by Covid-19. We want to help break the stigma associated with the virus and in support of those who lost loved ones and incomes. We also want to tell the good news stories that came out of the pandemic – the stories of hope and resilience, ” said Mbete.

The 2020 virtual edition of 702 Walk The Talk will happen over three distances: three kilometres, five kilometres and 10 kilometres. All distances are completed at the participant’s own pace and in their own space between 6am and 6pm on the day.

“With summer in the air, we see this event as a marker for better things to come. We’ve made it this far. It’s time to chin up, have hope, and walk forward together,” Mbete added.

People from around South Africa and the world can join the walk in support for those affected by Covid-19 by entering online at www.walkthetalk. co.za.

Closing date for entries is Saturday November 7 at 17:00.

The entry fee is R60, with a portion of each entry used to donate a mask to charity. Each entry receives a personalized number, certificate and a medal.

Entrants can also purchase T-shirts and other merchandise online on the website.

The Saturday Star