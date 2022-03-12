The City of Joburg’s multi-million rand refuse removal bill has been described as just ‘the tip of the iceberg’

Johannesburg - The City of Johannesburg (COJ) is about to be slapped with a whopping R21 million – and growing – refuse removal bil. They have also been accused of using force to bully property owners in matters completely unrelated to refuse collection and their actions allegedly affect Joburg residents who are already struggling financially.

A court application, which will be brought by Johannesburg Property Owners and Managers Association (JPOMA) against COJ and its contracted refuse collector Pikitup. The JPOMA is a non-profit organisation which represents the interests of property owners and managers and well over 150 000 tenant households in Johannesburg, which collectively pay over R80 million to the City every month. The organisation explained that they arrived at this punitive multi-million rand amount following a recalculation of refuse backdated to 2018, on 93 different accounts.

The association’s general manager Angela Rivers added that their legal team believe this to be both invalid and unlawful in terms of COJ’s own bylaws. “This is the tip of the iceberg,” Rivers stressed. “These back-billed charges continue to grow month on month as more members are coming forward when they see this on their account.”

Rivers explained that while the COJ could have taken steps to engage with the JPOMA in order to find an equitable resolution, they are instead employing “strong-arm tactics to bully owners into signing admissions of debt or face disconnection of other services, unrelated to refuse collection.” “Our members’ accounts affect 7 333 separate dwellings in the inner city that house lower- and middle-income tenants, many of whom are economically vulnerable and in no way able to settle three and a half years’ worth of questionable backdated fees,” Rivers said. The JPOMA general manager explained that the R21 million, and counting, debt incurred by the COJ and Pikitup emanated from a “Revenue Enhancement Project” initiated by the city, through its Legogo Team.

“It has resulted in the affected properties’ classification being changed without consultation with the owners, or due and consistent consideration of how properties and their refuse requirements are differentiated,” Rivers said. “The JPOMA also believes that this resulted in blatantly incorrect classification in many of the cases, with vague, or no substantiation offered.” Rivers said that properties valued at less than R350 000 are not liable for these fees, yet the COJ is attempting to attach a cost to every single unit, regardless of value, and to backdate claims for refuse that was already removed and paid for.

“It is the City’s duty in terms of the Constitution to provide democratic and accountable governance for local communities, to provide municipal services in a way that is financially and environmentally sustainable and to involve communities in matters of local governance while promoting social and economic development,” the JPOMA stated in its court application. “Users of these services should be treated equitably in the application of tariffs, and poor households should have access to at least basic services that cover no more than operating and maintenance costs,” the application added. But City of Joburg’s spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said Pikitup is empowered by the Waste Management by-law to levy a prescribed fee for refuse collection.

“The impugned charges relates to revenue that was identified through CoJ’s Revenue Enhancement Project which identified properties that were either not billed or properly categorised and therefore not billed according to their correct categories. Therefore the so-called punitive amounts as alleged by JPOMA are actually fees that Pikitup is legally entitled to collect. “In terms of the by-law, property owners are not exempted from paying for refuse collection or relieved of their liability to pay by virtue of not having previously received their statements of account,” he said. Meanwhile, Rivers explained that the properties that form the basis of the court action are all multi-unit residential buildings, inhabited by tenants ranging from the most vulnerable to middle income earners.

“These are all people who are sensitive to price shocks, especially in the wake of the National State of Disaster declared in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.” Rivers also warned that as COJ completes its backdating process, an increasing number of these tenants will be presented with refuse bills that they simply cannot pay, and which could threaten the affordable rental market. The JPOMA said that most of the affected buildings fall within the Urban Development Zones (UDZs) that were demarcated for tax incentives by the government as part of the national economic policy initiative designed to invigorate inner city nodes.

“JPOMA’s members have been active participants in the City Improvement Districts which were formed in the mid-90s to stave off the degradation and dilapidation that plagued the inner city,” Rivers said. “But instead of valuing our members doing the work that COJ should be doing, it is trying to squeeze more water from the stone.” She notes, for instance, that their members voluntarily contribute over R630 000 per month to private companies to clean and secure the public spaces in the inner city, which the City has failed to do over a number of years.

In its court application, the JPOMA highlighted several irregularities which suggested that the decision to impose these increased, backdated tariffs was taken with an ulterior motive, namely to target entities that can nominally pay, with increased and artificial municipal accounts in order to cover shortfalls in the city’s collection process. “It suggests that certain types of owners were targeted, while the City and Pikitup customers are in fact primarily the tenants, not the owners,” the JPOMA told the court. The result of this action by the City is that owners are held accountable for the past accounts of tenants who, in many instances, have since moved out of the various properties, which means costs cannot be defrayed.

Rivers said that the affected JPOMA members, which include several emerging black entrepreneurs, all run businesses with very small margins and in many cases will be forced into either down-sizing or liquidating should the retroactive charge go through, states the application. “The knock-on effect will be that there will be a reduction in quality housing supply in the inner city, limiting Johannesburg residents’ ability to work and live in close proximity, as was the explicit intention behind creating the UDZs in the first place.” “This shortsightedness will lead to the City actually losing paying tenants, as these people will move to informal accommodation where no services are paid for. No-one wins in this situation,” Rivers warned.