The coronation of King Charles III: Challenges lie ahead for the British monarchy

Johannesburg - The eyes of the world will be on London today, for the coronation of King Charles III. At 74, he is at an age when most people would have been well into their retirement. Many wonder what the role of a monarchy should be in a world where we strive for equality based on merit, rather than an accident of birth. South Africa has a history that has been tainted because of accidents of birth, first race and now, ethno-political affinity.

The British monarchy has a bizarre resonance in this country, just as it does on all the many other countries that were once part of the British empire. Our own president, Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been absent in most of our recent crises, will be absent again tomorrow, having eschewed one of the rare invitations to instead do some real work, ostensibly, helping bring peace to the troubled African Great Lakes region. In truth, he won’t be missed – either at Westminster Abbey or the Union Buildings. We will have other South Africans there; from our own Princess Charlene of Monaco to opera singer Pretty Yende and, of course, our treasures (literally) will be front and centre later today, with the fist-sized 500 carat diamond, the Cullinan I, in the state sceptre and the slightly smaller Cullinan II in the State Crown.