The dread and despair of South Africans stranded abroad

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

From remote islands to big cities, there are scores of South Africans stranded in countries around the world as a result of Covid-19. In a bid to curb the spread of the deadly virus, most countries have had to implement some restrictions on movement which has made travelling back into South Africa challenging and in some cases, seemingly impossible. With the nation itself on a lockdown and its borders closed, these South Africans are left destitute. They includes students, tourists, business people, individuals, families and large groups who are now facing the reality of being isolated and quarantined in foreign lands. Some have even resorted to sleeping at airports as they are unable to afford to live in other countries as the pandemic has disrupted their initial travel plans. While others are more fortunate and in better financial standing, they still have to dip into their savings. The Saturday Star brings you the stories of some of the South Africans stuck abroad and interventions the government has to bring them back home. I feel abandoned by my country, says mother stuck in Sydney

Bonny Immelman is battling to cope. For over a month now, she has been thousands of kilometres away from her 5-year-old son and not knowing when she will next see him again has given the young mother sleepless nights. “It’s dreadful,” she told the Saturday Star.

“I’m a single mom to a 5-year-old son and this has to be one of my worst nightmares. During such a difficult time in the world, all that a person wants is to be with their loved ones.” Immelman is one of over hundred South Africans trapped in Australia due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

She travelled to Sydney a month ago for a two-week business training course. “There are so many South Africans that are stranded and all of us would just like to get home to our families,” said Immelman. “Naturally, I am also concerned that my 5-year-old-son becomes infected with the virus despite the best efforts to prevent this. I suppose it is my motherly instinct playing havoc with my mind at times.”

“I know my in-laws do take perfect care of Leslie but it is still a worry being so far away.” Aside from being away from her son, being trapped in Australia has put a huge financial strain on Immelman and her family. She is staying in a hotel in Sydney. “I had budgeted for a two-week stay. I am on my fourth week now. I am very fortunate to have help from my father-in-law but there are plenty of South Africans that have no help at all.”

“There are people who cannot afford the extended stay in Australia. People are struggling to pay for accommodation, food and medication. Immelman has also been battling mentally. “This was my first time overseas. I was sent by my company and I was quite nervous seeing that I would be travelling alone.” “When I got the news that my flight home had been cancelled at such short notice, I was devastated.”

“It is a bit of an emotional roller-coaster. Some days are better than others but it is an unenviable situation to be in. Immelman says they have also received no help from the South African government, and are unsure as to when they would return back home. “We have barely received any communication from the SA embassy. The only reply I got from the 24-hour Dirco (Department of International Relations and Co-operation) command centre has been an “Out of Office” reply and an automated reply.”

Bonny Immelman with her son Leslie. She has been stranded in Australia from more than a month.





“I have been in contact with the South African High Commission in Australia. Until today, the only advice that we received from them was that it was upon ourselves to make the necessary arrangements to get back home.” “I did, however, receive an email from them this week, stating that Qantas (Airways) will be sending a flight to South Africa to fetch Australian citizens and discussions were under way with regards to South Africans being allowed to fly home on this flight.”

The government has taken steps to bring a number of South Africans back from other countries. However, it is those South Africans that have been trapped at airports around the world who have been made a priority. President Cyril Ramaphosa personally intervened to repatriate 16 South Africans stuck in Dubai. Flights were also chartered to bring those back who were stuck in Brazil and China.

“I do know that the South African citizens that were stranded at the airport were given priority and rightfully so,” said Immelman. “I am of the personal opinion that we are only going to be able to get South African citizens home once other countries decide to repatriate their citizens stranded in SA and we can piggyback on their flight.”

“I have seen South Africa send SAA flights to repatriate foreigners back to their home countries but I am yet to see a flight sent purely to repatriate our own citizens. I personally feel very abandoned by my country.” Immelman says they have also not heard anything from Dirco.

“There are families that are in really difficult situations who could have at least felt some comfort had our government demonstrated some concern for the wellbeing of their stranded family members.” “That is what any self-respecting country should do for its citizens. Israel had aircrafts fly out to South America within days to fetch their stranded citizens.”

Immelman’s family say they too are concerned with the safety and mental health of their daughter-in-law. “Had the South African government given enough warning that its borders would be closed and not had the knee-jerk reaction it did have, the entire issue could have been sorted out calmly without any fuss.”

Government aware of couple stranded while on honeymoon in the Maldives

The government is aware of the scores of South Africans stranded in countries around the globe as world leaders attempt to restrict movement in a desperate bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The Department of International Relations and Co-operation said it was working hard to assist affected South Africans but the lockdown measures, which has restricted travel into and out of the country, had made this a challenging task. “We are aware of the many South Africans that are stranded around the world and we are working hard to assist them to get back home,” spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele told The Saturday Star.

“But we are in a lockdown and so are many other countries and the purpose of this is to restrict the movement of people and curb the spread of the coronavirus.” The department is also aware of South African newly-weds Olivia and Raul De Freitas, who are stranded in the Maldives after they travelled to the remote island in South Asia on their honeymoon.

According to reports, the couple who arrived there on March 22 and were only meant to spend six days at the Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives resort before heading back to South Africa. But as a result of mounting travel restrictions in multiple countries, they were unable to return to their country before the lockdown measures kicked in and are now stuck in paradise as the island is also in a complete shutdown.

The De Freitases are now in limbo and have had to resort to dipping into their savings as they have to fork out unforeseen expenses to pay for accommodation at their resort. Ngqengelele said that while they were cognisant of the couple’s plight, they are forced to prioritise more severe cases such as those who are completely stranded and in some cases are sleeping at the airport.

He said the department was conducting intensive negotiations to get South Africans home but it was easier to repatriate groups of people, like the instances in Germany and Brazil, instead of individuals or smaller gatherings.

“We are negotiating with people to gather at a certain point in a country for a plane to come out and collect them but this is difficult because many of these countries themselves are in lockdown and will be difficult for South Africans to move around there too.”

He added that collecting small groups of people in areas like the Maldives was challenging because it is an island and government would need to work out a certain point to collect them from.

“Where it is possible to fly them back to South Africa using flights that are coming into the country, we will do that.” He added that the repatriation of South Africans from Wuhan, China, was a special operation conducted by the government and that that mission was not the protocol all South Africans around the world should expect. Ngqengelele urged South Africans who are in a position to remain in a country to do so until the national lockdown was lifted.

“Those who are also able to receive financial assistance from their loved ones to remain in that country should try and do so and we appeal to other South Africans in other countries to assist each other.” He added that those wanting to return home should form a group with their fellow countrymen as it was easier for the government to track them.

Hotline:

The Department of International Relations and Co-operation has created a command centre to assist South Africans stranded abroad.

Contact the hotline on 0123511754 or 0123511756 or email [email protected] or ci[email protected]

The Saturday Star